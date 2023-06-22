The Minnesota Twins are in one of the more interesting spots in the MLB currently. Despite the fact that they have a sub .500 record at 37-38 currently, they are still in first place in the American League Central. In some aspects, their season has been a big disappointment, but they are still leading the way in the worst division in all of baseball.

For the most part, the Twins starting rotation has been one of their biggest strengths on the season, but they have been hit hard by the injury bug, with Tyler Mahle and Kenta Maeda both currently on the injured list, and Louie Varland struggling in his ten starts. As a result, Minnesota hit the free agent market in an effort to shore up their depth, signing former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal.

Via Jon Heyman:

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Dallas Keuchel is signing minors deal with Twins.”

Keuchel was one of the most dominant starters in the league during his stint with the Houston Astros, and he walked away with the AL Cy Young award in 2015, which was the best season of his career (20-8, 2.48 ERA, 216 K, 1.02 WHIP). However, Keuchel endured an awful 2022 campaign, posting a 9.20 ERA while spending time with three different teams.

Keuchel hasn't pitched at all this year, and will get another shot to find his way back to the majors with the Twins. Based on what he's shown recently, Minnesota shouldn't be expecting much from the former Astros ace. But who knows, maybe Keuchel can figure things out and become a surprise contributor to the Twins playoff push in the AL Central.