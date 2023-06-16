The Minnesota Twins sit atop the AL, but concerns remain about the team's lineup. The Twins' lineup leads MLB with 707 strikeouts and a 27% strikeout rate, prompting questions about the future of hitting coach David Popkins. Despite those concerns and a disappointing season from shortstop Carlos Correa, it sounds like there won't be any Twins' coaching changes in the near future.

The Twins aren't ready to make a coaching change, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Popkins' job appears to be safe for now with Carlos Correa's bat heating up and Minnesota's lineup performing better than it had earlier in the season.

Popkins is in his second year as the Twins' hitting coach.

Correa has been at the center of the Twins' hitting issues. After his agreements with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets weren't finalized because of injury concerns, Correa returned to Minnesota on a six-year, $200 million contract.

Correa's .219 batting average and .304 on-base percentage are all the worst marks of his career. In 59 games, he has nine home runs and 62 strikeouts. Correa has never averaged more than 1.009 strikeouts per game. Correa looks to be turning things around in June with a .951 OPS. He's posted a .641 slugging percentage since June 1.

Joey Gallo's .803 OPS is the highest among Twins' players who have played more than 35 games. Gallo has a .193 batting average and strikes out in 43.4% of his at-bats.

Byron Buxton has been limited to 51 games. Buxton returned from the injured list Thursday. The Twins' outfielder is only hitting .215.

Minnesota has been able to maintain its spot in first place because the AL Central has been the weakest division in baseball.