Twins rookie Joe Ryan speaks out after epic no-hit bid that got cut short

The Minnesota Twins are slipping in the AL Central race, and they need herculean efforts from everyone just to keep up with the Cleveland Guardians and the streaking Chicago White Sox. And they got one of the best efforts in the season from Twins rookie starter Joe Ryan, who turned in a performance for the ages.

Joe Ryan struck out nine and walked only two but most notably, he did not allow a base hit in seven innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals. However, to the disappointment of Twins fans, he was pulled from the game in the beginning of the eighth inning, unable to finish the no-hitter after throwing 105 pitches already.

Minnesota starter Joe Ryan has been pulled from a no-hitter against Kansas City after seven innings and 106 pitches. Ryan, a 26-year-old right-handed rookie, came into the game with a career high of 110 pitches. Instead, Jovani Moran is in. Fans at Target Field are booing. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 14, 2022

#MNTwins fans aren’t too happy about Joe Ryan being pulled… 😬 pic.twitter.com/a03isNMSuf — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) September 14, 2022

Reliever Jovani Moran ended up allowing three runs to the Royals, unable to complete what would have been a combined no-hitter. Nevertheless, Ryan is pleased with the team’s performance which was led by none other than himself and he knows such an emphatic win is necessary for the Twins’ playoff hopes.

“Just bouncing back from last series, offense was great today, put together some good at-bats, give me a little extra time in the dugout so it was nice, [and] defense was electric,” Ryan said in an interview with Bally Sports North after the game. “They’re a young squad, they hit me pretty good last time, so just made some adjustments and some things [pitching coach] Pete [Maki] and I were working on got in there.”

Joe Ryan became the first rookie in @Twins history to complete seven innings without allowing a hit. @KatieStorm spoke with Joe after the impressive performance against the Royals. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/49ycfz8pnd — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) September 14, 2022

Ryan, in his last start against the Royals, pitched 5.1 innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs, while fanning six. He is the first rookie in Twins franchise history to complete at least seven innings with no hits, and impressive performance for the 26-year old. When asked about his mindset throughout the no-hit performance, even Ryan couldn’t give a definitive answer.

” I don’t know, I just try to go make pitches and yeah, got ’em. Can’t give you an answer on that, sometimes I do, sometimes I don’t.”

Joe Ryan and the Twins will have two more games left against the Royals in the series before entering a pivotal matchup against the Guardians which would go a long way towards deciding the division crown.