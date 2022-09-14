fbpx
Twins rookie Joe Ryan speaks out after epic no-hit bid that got cut short

The Minnesota Twins are slipping in the AL Central race, and they need herculean efforts from everyone just to keep up with the Cleveland Guardians and the streaking Chicago White Sox. And they got one of the best efforts in the season from Twins rookie starter Joe Ryan, who turned in a performance for the ages.

Joe Ryan struck out nine and walked only two but most notably, he did not allow a base hit in seven innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals. However, to the disappointment of Twins fans, he was pulled from the game in the beginning of the eighth inning, unable to finish the no-hitter after throwing 105 pitches already.

Reliever Jovani Moran ended up allowing three runs to the Royals, unable to complete what would have been a combined no-hitter. Nevertheless, Ryan is pleased with the team’s performance which was led by none other than himself and he knows such an emphatic win is necessary for the Twins’ playoff hopes.

“Just bouncing back from last series, offense was great today, put together some good at-bats, give me a little extra time in the dugout so it was nice, [and] defense was electric,” Ryan said in an interview with Bally Sports North after the game. “They’re a young squad, they hit me pretty good last time, so just made some adjustments and some things [pitching coach] Pete [Maki] and I were working on got in there.”

Ryan, in his last start against the Royals, pitched 5.1 innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs, while fanning six. He is the first rookie in Twins franchise history to complete at least seven innings with no hits, and impressive performance for the 26-year old. When asked about his mindset throughout the no-hit performance, even Ryan couldn’t give a definitive answer.

” I don’t know, I just try to go make pitches and yeah, got ’em. Can’t give you an answer on that, sometimes I do, sometimes I don’t.”

Joe Ryan and the Twins will have two more games left against the Royals in the series before entering a pivotal matchup against the Guardians which would go a long way towards deciding the division crown.

 

