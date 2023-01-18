With Carlos Correa ending up after all with the Minnesota Twins, the team is now reportedly checking what’s out there for them in case they make All-Star infielder Luis Arraez available for a trade.

Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports that the Twins, in an attempt to further satisfy Carlos Correa and add life to their pitching staff, are exploring the possibility of a trade involving Arraez.

The Twins prefer to keep Arraez, attaching a high price tag for any team inquiring about the services of the 2022 All-Star, who prevented Aaron Judge from securing a Triple Crown by hitting .316 to the Yankees slugger’s .311. Even so, club sources said the Twins would trade Arraez if the return included controllable young pitching in an effort to impress Correa, who last week was jokingly referred to as the team’s new assistant general manager during his introductory news conference.

The Twins were far from being elite on the mound when it comes to their starting rotation last year. They finished the 2022 MLB regular season just 20th in the big leagues with a starters ERA of 4.11 to go with a higher 4.18 FIP, which was good for only 18th in the MLB.

Led by Carlos Correa and Luis Arraez, the Twins’ offense was among the best in the entire majors, finishing with a 107 wRC+ (tied for seventh) and a .315 wOBA (11th). Arraez was a hitting machine for the Twins in 2022, batting .316 and coming up with a .375 OBP and .420 SLG.

Arraez is under team control for at least the end of the 2025 MLB season.