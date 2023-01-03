By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Minnesota Twins have lost out on Carlos Correa but are still eager to put together a winning team. After adding Christian Vazquez and Joey Gallo in free agency, they are still looking to make some more moves.

The Twins are desperate to improve on the mound, going so far as to consider trades for AL batting champion Luis Arraez in exchange for top-tier pitching. According to Dan Hayes and Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic, the Twins could make some moves to revamp their pitching staff, including a trade involving recent trade acquisition Sonny Gray.

Hayes notes that “starting pitching could be the area with the highest potential to be impacted by a trade” and names Gray as an ideal “sell-high” player. He reports that the Twins have expressed interest in free-agent starting pitcher Michael Wacha.

In 127.1 innings with the Red Sox last season, Wacha recorded an ERA of 3.32 and 104 strikeouts while allowing walks to just 6.0 percent of the batters he faced. He possesses a strong changeup and cutter, though he also has a not-so-goo fastball that is below average in velocity.

Gray was the Twins’ top pitcher in 2022 after being acquired via trade with the Cincinnati Reds. He had a 3.08 ERA in 119.2 innings. A championship contender could look to him as someone to boost their pitching rotation. Especially with other top options off of the market, Minnesota could shop him and get a solid return.