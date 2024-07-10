Pablo Lopez takes to the mound for the Minnesota Twins as they face the Chicago White Sox. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-White Sox prediction and pick.

Twins-White Sox Projected Starters

Pablo Lopez vs. Drew Thorpe

Pablo Lopez (8-7) with a 5.18 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP

Last Start: Lopez went five innings giving up eight hits and two walks in his last start. He would surrender six runs, in a loss to the Astors.

2024 Away Splits: Loepz has made nine road starts this year, going 5-2 with a 4.67 ERA and a .207 opponent batting average.

Drew Thorpe (3-1) with a 3.71 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP

Last Start: Thorpe went 6.1 innings in his last start, giving up three hits and two walks. He would surrender just one run in a win over the Marlins.

2024 Home Splits: Thorpe has made just one start at home, going six innings, giving up two hits and a walk. He did give up a home run in his home start and two total runs, but took the victory.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-White Sox Game 2 Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -190

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +160

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How to Watch Twins vs. White Sox Game 2

Time: 5:10 PM ET/ 2:10 PM PT

TV: BSNO/NBCSCH/MLB Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins are fourth in the majors in runs scored, while sitting fourth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging. Carlos Correa leads the way this year. He is hitting .303 with a .373 on-base percentage. Correa has 12 home runs, 46 RBIS and 49 runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Ryan Jeffers leads the team in home runs. He is hitting .239 on the year with 14 home runs, 46 RBIS, and has scored 35 times. Carlos Santana is also having a solid year. He is hitting .247 on the year with a .326 on-base percentage; He has 12 home runs, and 40 RBIs, and has scored 34 times on the year.

Brooks Lee has been on fire in the last week at the plate. He is hitting .458 in the last week with a home run and eight RBIs. He has also scored four times. Also coming in hot is Jose Miranda. He is hitting .640 in the last week with a home run and six RBIs. He has scored seven times. Rounding out the hottest bats is Byron Buxton. He is hitting .478 in the last week with a home run and four RBIs. He has scored eight times in the last six games.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox are 30th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 29th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging. Andrew Vuaghn has paced the offense this ear. He is hitting .241 on the year with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs. Vaughn has also scored 33 times this year. Meanwhile, Paul DeJong leads the team in home runs on the year. He is hitting .229 with a .280 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs, 36 RBIS and 36 runs scored. Gavin Sheets rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .228 on the year with seven home runs, 29 RBIs and 24 runs scored.

Luis Robert Jr. has been the hot bat at the plate as of late. He is hitting .308 in the last week with a .400 on-base percentage. He has a home run, five RBIs, and four runs scored. Martin Maldonado is also hitting well. He is hitting .364 in the last week with two home runs and five RBIs. Nicky Lopez rounds out the best bats in the last week. He is hitting .300 in the last week with four doubles and five RBIs. He has scored four times as well.

Current White Sox have 71 career at-bats against Pablo Lopez. They have hit .225 against him with five home runs. Eloy Jiminez has had the most success. He is four for eight with three home runs and seven RBIs. Paul DeJong also is two for ten, with a double, a home run, and two RBIs. Gavin Sheets is two for eight with a home run, a double, and three RBIs.

Final Twins-White Sox Game 2 Prediction & Pick

The Twins offense has been hot as of late. They are hitting well and slugging well. Pablo Lopez has been solid on the road this year but is coming off a bad start. This is a chance for him to get right as the Twins should give him plenty of run support against Drew Thorpe. Take the Twins to win in this one.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Twins-White Sox Game 2 Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5 (-118)