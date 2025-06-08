PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury are currently playing nine games in 18 days, and it has left Satou Sabally in complete shock. As a WNBPA representative, Sabally has been adamant that changes are necessary.

After the Mercury have dealt with a flurry of injuries, some of it is attributed to how many games they've played in a short amount of time.

Following Saturday's 89-77 loss to the Seattle Storm, Sabally expressed her dissatisfaction with the current scheduling and mentioned WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert by name.

“I think this is a conversation that could also be important for the next CBA,” Sabally said. “Cathy (Englebert) added a lot of games, and for us as players, recovery is so important. We put our bodies on the line every single time. We had nine games in 18 days. It's not really responsible for a commissioner to do so.

“Other teams have like three back-to-backs. Hence, there are many things that we could clean up in terms of scheduling, but we persevered, and we have shown that we can do so. It's just something that, obviously, along the way throughout a long season, that's really hard to do.”

Satou Sabally told @TiaReid65 about the team’s rest. She talked about the next CBA negotiation. “We put our bodies on the line every single time. We had 9 games in 18 days. It’s not really responsible for a commissioner (Cathy Englebert).” pic.twitter.com/W0PAwgGazs — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) June 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Many players around the league have expressed that same sentiment, such as Caitlin Clark. With the league growing in popularity, the demand is there.

As a result, the WNBA is having 44 games in the 2025 season, the most in its history. Still, it leaves room for more enhanced and thorough decision-making regarding when to schedule games.

For instance, the Mercury have played the Storm three times, and the Los Angeles Sparks and Minnesota Lynx twice. While the Commissioner's Cup takes place during the beginning of the season, that's part of the problem.

There's more to the schedule dilemma.

Others side with Mercury's Satou Sabally about the WNBA's scheduling

Sabally has had head coach Nate Tibbetts' support since arriving in Phoenix. That transcends to off-the-court matters as well. The coach and star are on the same page when it comes to the league's scheduling.

Article Continues Below

Before Saturday's game, Tibbetts had a similar thought. His wasn't charged towards Englebert specifically, but the league as a whole.

“For us to play nine games in 18 days is, is a lot, right?” Tibbetts said. “I hate looking at the schedule and I hate looking at the standings … we're at nine games and there are some teams that have only played six, I believe.

“Everyone has tough stretches in this league. That's how it works. But for us to play nine games in 18 days and then next week, we just play one game. That's a tough stretch. The following week, we play four games in six nights, and then we only play one game the next week. I'm not a math major. I don't do schedules, but I think we could be better than that.”

I asked Nate Tibbetts also about the league’s scheduling format and if there’s anything he’d like to see change. “Playing nine games in 18 days is a lot… I hate looking at the schedule.” pic.twitter.com/b3mRqAxnDG — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) June 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Regardless of the overwhelming number of games in a short period of time, it hasn't wavered the team's confidence. Despite the loss on Saturday, there were other elements involved.

It was another game without Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper, and Natasha Mack, yet the Mercury still fought and competed. Sabally has led the charge and has embraced being the team's playmaker.

At the end of the day, some of the injuries might be chalked up to the inconsistent playing schedule. Nine games in 18 days, and then one game in one week, and then four in six days isn't ideal.

It underlines a major discrepancy between the WNBA and its players. For years, both sides have wanted to compromise, but it feels that the league might be late again to its own party.

Taking care of a preventable issue seems rudimentary, but hopefully after much discourse and hounding, the league might hone in on creating a more balanced and consistent schedule that doesn't logjam games into one week — or over a period of weeks.

For now, the Mercury, Satou Sabally, and others will make the most of what they have.