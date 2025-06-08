An unfortunate knee injury might prevent Oregon wideout Evan Stewart from playing in the 2025 college football season, but that has not ended his faith in himself. Shortly after reports of a potentially serious issue surfaced, Stewart broke the silence with an encouraging message on social media.

The rising senior expressed his sincere gratitude for fans sending him their best on X, formerly Twitter. Stewart assured fans he is “on the road to recovery” and “following God's plan.”

“Thank you for all the well wishes, I'm on the road to recovery,” Stewart tweeted. “Don't put a timeline on me. Following God's plan! Thank you for the prayers! 7 be back soon!”

The injury was initially unspecified once the news broke, but further reports suggested he suffered a torn patellar tendon. The impairment typically has a six to 12-month recovery timeline, all but guaranteeing that Stewart will miss most, if not all, of Oregon's 2025 college football season.

Despite the devastating news, Stewart remains optimistic. Stewart continues to allude to his belief that his 2025 season is not entirely lost, even if the odds remain against him.

Oregon's 2025 football depth chart after Evan Stewart injury

Article Continues Below

Stewart's injury gives head coach Dan Lanning a lot to mull over before the fall. After recording 613 receiving yards in 2024, Stewart was going to be Oregon's top returning receiver in 2025, with Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden moving on to the NFL. The Ducks also lost star tight end Terrance Ferguson, leaving their offense thin on returning contributors.

Without Stewart for the foreseeable future, Oregon will instead rely on Florida State transfer Malik Benson, Justius Lowe and tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Five-star freshman Dakorien Moore might also be thrust into the fire sooner than initially expected.

The inexperienced group will experience its growing pains, particularly with the uncertainty at quarterback. With Dillon Gabriel entering the 2025 NFL Draft, Oregon figures to begin the 2025 season with former UCLA transfer Dante Moore under center. Moore threw for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a true freshman for the Bruins in 2023.