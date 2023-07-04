The men's portion of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest has been canceled due to weather, according to Eyewitness News. This means that the US tradition of watching to see if Joey Chestnut could break his own record will not take place in 2023.

The women's portion of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest went on as scheduled, and Miki Sudo won once again. Miki Sudo ate 39.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, falling short of her record of 48.5 hot dogs and buns that was set in 2020.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter was up in arms after the men's competition was canceled and fans were robbed of seeing Joey Chestnut compete. Let's get to the reactions.

Joey Chestnut in the locker room finding out the Hot Dog eating contest is cancelled: pic.twitter.com/GXW395NyYx — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 4, 2023

“I do not accept that the Hot Dog Eating Contest is being canceled. Spend a couple hours. Bring it inside,” wrote @darrenrovell.

“One day we will invent the technology to eat hot dogs indoors,” wrote @James_Holzhauer.

“We can't move this inside #nathansfamous?” wrote @eericmyers.

“Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Madison, Franklin, Hamilton and the boys are ROLLING in their grave what a tragedy,” wrote @SharpFootball.

“It's sunny outside, what are we doing,” wrote @BarstoolHubbs.

“Imagine being a cow and your thousands and thousands of grandparents survived so you could get killed and turned in to a hot dog that got thrown out because it was raining outside. This is disrespectful to the sacrifices they've made,” wrote @PFTCommenter.

It is an unfortunate fact, but Americans will have to wait another year to see if Joey Chestnut can break his own record in the hot dog eating contest.