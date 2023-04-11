Robert Jobson, the author of the new royal book Our King, shared fresh details on the broken relationships between the royal family and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In the book, Jobson claimed that aides believed the Duke of Sussex had Stockholm syndrome and that there was a point when officials joked that Harry was Meghan’s hostage. Jobson also wrote that some people blamed Markle for the fallout but ignored the fact that Harry seemed to be the driving force behind everything that happened, Yahoo reports on the situation.

The book also revealed that Queen Elizabeth II believed Prince Harry was “so consumed” by his love for Meghan Markle that it “clouded his judgment.” The late monarch was “mystified” by the couple’s behavior when they began lashing out against the royal family and believed they were “quite mad,” Jobson wrote.

Relations between Harry and senior members of the royal family were likely damaged after the Duke of Sussex officially stepped back from royal duties in 2020. Harry’s tell-all memoir, “Spare,” in which he claimed that his brother physically attacked him and advised him against marrying Meghan, further strained the relationship.

The bombshell book also claimed that the possibility of stripping Prince Harry of his Duke of Sussex title was discussed at the highest level. However, King Charles III was not “in favor of taking away his son’s royal title.”

As King Charles III’s coronation approaches on May 6, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received an invitation to attend celebrations from the monarch. Whether they will accept the invitation is still up in the air.