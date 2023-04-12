While Prince Harry attends the coronation of his father on Saturday, May 6, Meghan Markle will stay home in California with Archie and Lilibet, per TMZ.

As the world eagerly awaits the coronation of Prince Charles as King Charles III, this unexpected announcement threw everyone for a loop. Prince Harry, the younger son of Charles and the late Princess Diana, confirmed his attendance at the ceremony, but his wife, Meghan Markle, will not be joining him. This surprising news has raised questions and speculations among watchers and the general public.

The coronation of King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey, per British tradition. It makes the beginning of a new era as Charles ascends the throne following the reign of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who served the British public for over 70 years. Under royal protocol, it is customary for the royal family members to attend, and Prince Harry’s attendance was widely anticipated, following his and Meghan’s exit from royal life.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There has been widespread speculation on Meghan’s absence from the coronation. It could be for more practical reasons, such as the struggle to travel with children or other logistics. TMZ suggests that she wanted to stay behind for their son Archie’s birthday on the same day. He turns 4 on May 6.

On the coattails of the docuseries, Harry & Meghan, others speculate that Meghan wanted to stay out of the media’s spotlight that would surely be on her if she attended. In their documentary, the couple shared their struggles under the media’s constant attention and the scrutinization of the royal family. Meghan has always been on the receiving end of backlash from both the media and the royal family. It isn’t hard to imagine why she wouldn’t want to be there. It’s important to note that their decision on whether or not to attend may have more than one reason.

The absence of Meghan Markle at the coronation has undoubtedly sparked interest and speculation among the general public. As the anticipated event draws nearer, all eyes will be on Prince Harry as he represents his family at the ceremony.