Twitter goes wild as Appalachian State football magic continues on last-second Hail Mary vs. Troy

The Appalachian State Mountaineers have done it again. Apparently, Appalachian State football is not done making noise in college football. Just a week after slaying a giant in a 17-14 upset victory at College Station over the Texas A&M Aggies, the Mountaineers recorded yet another improbable win when they walked off the Troy Trojans Saturday in Boone.

Down by two points and facing a fourth-and-10 from 53 yards out, Appalachian State football managed to convert on a Hail Mary pass from Chase Brice that was caught and taken into the end zone by Christan Horn to give the Mountaineers a 32-28 win — and Twitter to go wild again.

APP STATE WON ON A HAIL MARY ON THE FINAL PLAY‼️ pic.twitter.com/yDlzYYtU19 — ESPN (@espn) September 17, 2022

Here are some of the reactions to the ridiculous Hail Mary just pulled off by Appalachian football to get its second win of the season.

𝗠𝗶𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻: 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗹 pic.twitter.com/2oSA8l8GVG — App State Football (@AppState_FB) September 17, 2022

CFB >>> everything — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) September 17, 2022

Chase Brice for Heisman — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) September 17, 2022

Appalachian State is the nation’s football team, everything they do is good https://t.co/z4GMicPwKS — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 17, 2022

Appalachian State football got an up-and-down performance from Brice, who finished the game with 278 passing yards and two touchdowns on 22-of-34 completions. He did not throw an interception but probably had some throws he wanted back. Nevertheless, no one’s going to remember this game for missed opportunities but solely now for what he just threw from that far out to win the game for the Mountaineers.

Christian Horner collected a total of 98 receiving yards in the game, the most among players from either side, thanks to that 53-yard touchdown grab.

Will the magic continue for Appalachian State football, which has now improved to 2-1? Up next for the Mountaineers is a date with the James Madison Dukes at home.