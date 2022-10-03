Twitter world reacts to Antonio Brown creating bigger controversy by posting picture with Gisele Bundchen

Antonio Brown is not affiliated with any NFL team at the moment, but he has been lighting Twitter up with one questionable decision after another off the field. First, there was the video of his scandalous behavior in a Dubai hotel swimming pool back in May. Then there was his diatribe on Twitter as a response to the reaction he’s been getting since that video of that incident surfaced.

Adding even more twist to whatever Antonio Brown saga this is becoming, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver posted a picture of him together with Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen celebrating the Bucs’ Super Bowl 55 win.

As expected, Twitter is having a blast reacting to this latest show of odd behavior from Anbtonio Brown.

Tom Brady looking at Antonio Brown latest IG post pic.twitter.com/cwmBzJyDH4 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 2, 2022

I am praying to god that this man still gets inducted to the HOF so we can witness that fucking speech. Image that, Antonio brown with free reign to a microphone and audience in front of all the nfl legends without anyone being able to take it away for 30 min… — Ja’Quavion (@JaQuavion__) October 2, 2022

Vontaze burfict owes the world a public apology for making this man the way he is😂 — ColtonP78 (@Colton418) October 2, 2022

Netflix execs getting ready to make an Antonio Brown documentary pic.twitter.com/uz0PfVN7NF — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) October 2, 2022

#antoniobrown posts a picture of him and #tombrady ‘s wife Gisele as Tom Brady leads the #tampabaybuccaneers tonight Vs. #kansascitychiefs Can you say PETTY ⁉️⁉️⁉️ pic.twitter.com/t9uzfZEvHT — Celebrity Tea Pot (@celebteapot) October 3, 2022

Antonio Brown posting that pic of him and Tom Brady’s wife Gisele is beyond disrespectful. He deserves whatever he gets for that one. He totally crossed a line. — V (@JustMe_Vania) October 3, 2022

No Antonio Brown did not just post a pic of Gisele Brady hugging him on Instagram…🙃 pic.twitter.com/3xGqI7gSsO — 🟧Manny Maxwell🟧 (@mannymaxwell5) October 2, 2022

Wow Antonio Brown is never playing in the league again. Posting a pic with Gisele? 😬 — Josh Harvey 🇯🇲🇧🇿 (@laker1989) October 2, 2022

Somehow, Antonio Brown has made it even harder for football fans to imagine him in an NFL uniform again. The Buccaneers gave Brown another shot and won a Super Bowl with him, but his divorce from the team was a controversial one, to say the least.

At 34 years old, Antonio Brown is way past his prime, and even though there must be some gas left in his tank, the real potential of him bringing controversies and causing discord within a team far outweighs the value he could possibly bring to the field.

Antonio Brown has very likely played his last NFL game. He will still be viewed as one of the best ever to play the wide receiver position in the NFL, but his reputation might have already been too tarnished for at least some people to change their negative perception of him.