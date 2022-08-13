Two New Artifact Sets in Genshin Impact 3.0

The recent Genshin Impact 3.0 Special Program Livestream officially unveiled the two new Artifact Sets: Deepwood Memories and Gilded Dreams. We’ll finally get our first Dendro set, as well as another Elemental Mastery set.

Genshin Impact 3.0 New Artifact Sets

Deepwood Memories

2 piece: 15% Dendro DMG Bonus

4 piece: After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets’ Dendro RES will be decreased by 30% for 8s. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

Pieces

Lamp of the Lost (Goblet of Eonothem):This was originally an oil lamp in the style of the desert realm, but has since sprouted fluorescent green leaves.

Scholar of Vines (Plume of Death): An emerald leaf as fluffy as a feather. Plucked from the raiment of a forest scholar.

Laurel Coronet (Circlet of Logos): This crown was bestowed by the deity with dominion over plants and trees. It was an heirloom of the royal house of the labyrinth. It was, at last, made the inheritance of the king’s attendant.

Labyrinth Wayfarer (Flower of Life): This lovely gold-plated flower was plucked from the crown of the ruler of the forest.

A Time of Insight (Sands of Eon): Such timepieces are used by those who dedicate themselves to the way of the wise. These timepieces do not contain lifeless sand, but instead play host to tiny mustard seeds.

Gilded Dreams

2 piece: Elemental Mastery increased by 80.

4 piece: Within 8s of triggering an Elemental Reaction, the character equipping this will obtain buffs based on the Elemental Type of the other party members. ATK is increased by 14% for each party member whose Elemental Type is the same as the equipping character, and Elemental Mastery is increased by 50 for every party member with a different Elemental Type. Each of the aforementioned buffs will count up to 3 characters. This effect can be triggered once every 8s. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field.

Pieces

Honeyed Final Fiest (Goblet of Eonothem): A wine cup that was once used at a grand and ancient feast. It has now lost much of that luster.

Feather of Judgment (Plume of Death): This special feather was once used to weigh the hearts of the guilty, but it has since lost its original function.

Shadow of the Sand King (Circlet of Logos): This gold-inlaid headband was once used by desert priests in the days of old. They were made in imitation of one worn by a legendary ruler of the desert peoples.

Dreaming Steelbloom (Flower of Life): A flower bud made of hammered dark gold. Its crimson core is wrapped by petals that shall never open.

The Sunken Years (Sands of Eon): This dark-golden sundial seems to tell the ancient tale of the desert.

Deepwood Memories’s 2 piece finally buffs the upcoming Dendro characters that will release on Genshin Impact 3.0 as well, Tighnari and Collei. It’s pretty straightforward, and presumably will be the go-to 2 piece set for future Dendro characters as well. The 4 piece buff is what’s interesting, as it promotes Dendro Elemental Reactions , and can be easily proc’d even if the character is off-field. This facilitates on-field Dendro DPS characters like Tighnari and his synergy with off-field elemental damage applicators. Off-field Dendro characters like Collei can also equip this, and will also be able to reduce the enemy’s Dendro RES.

With Gilded Dreams, we get another EM set while receiving additional generic buffs on its 4 piece. Whether you’re running a mono-element team or a 4-element party, you’ll find a good use with this set.

