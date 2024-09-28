The Kentucky State University (KSU) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is excited to announce that two upcoming football games will be broadcast live on HBCU Plus.

According to the streaming service’s website, HBCU Plus is a free platform dedicated to showcasing the academic, cultural, and athletic achievements of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). It offers exclusive content, including live games, documentaries, and original programming aimed at elevating the profile of HBCUs nationwide.

HBCU Plus provides 24/7 access to live men’s and women’s sporting events, including football, basketball, baseball, tennis, swimming, golf, and track and field, as well as TV shows, marching band competitions, esports tournaments, podcasts, and more.

The Thorobreds will celebrate Homecoming with a game against Lane College at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 5. They will then face SIAC rival Benedict College the following week on Saturday, October 12, with kickoff set for 1 p.m.

KSU is off to a challenging start in the 2024 season, having allowed a total of 191 points and holding a record of 0-4 for the second time since 2022. While they rank second in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) for interceptions, thanks to Deshun Tisdale, Cameron Hinson, and Trevon Pope, they currently sit last in defense. In their most recent game against Morehouse College, they allowed 369 passing yards but limited the rushing attack to 82 yards. On offense, they have struggled, ranking 12th with only 42 points scored over the past four games.

Sophomore quarterback Denim Johnson had a standout game for KSU, achieving season highs with 136 passing yards and 109 rushing yards. He scored a rushing touchdown and completed 14 of 19 passes. Despite his efforts, the Thorobreds lost after a game-winning touchdown by the opponent with just 10 seconds remaining.

The rushing unit scored four touchdowns and accumulated 283 yards, with junior running back Donovan Journey responsible for two touchdowns and Roscoe Parrish Jr. scoring the game’s first touchdown on a two-yard run.

Head Coach Felton Huggins Jr. enters his second season leading the Kentucky State football team,In his first season at KSU, the Thorobreds recorded 1,539 receiving yards, their highest total since 2014. Huggins finished the 2023 season with a 3-7 overall record.With a win this weekend Huggins has a chance to earn his fourth conference win since being named head coach on Feb. 16, 2023.

As KSU prepares for its matchup against Albany State, the Thorobreds aim to break a ten-game losing streak against the Golden Rams, who have outscored them 342 to 63 since 2004.

To secure a win, KSU’s defense will need to contain the Golden Rams’ offense, led by redshirt-sophomore quarterback Isaiah Knowles, who recently threw for 208 yards and four touchdowns in a victory over Central State University. Knowles completed 18 of 25 passes and contributed to a rushing total of 199 yards, with true freshman Tiant Wyche leading the way with 109 rushing yards.

In a press release, Dr. Kristene Kelly, Director of Athletics, stated, “Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Helene, we’ve rescheduled our game against Kentucky State to 4 p.m. on Saturday to prioritize the safety of our student-athletes, fans, and community. The well-being of everyone involved is always our top concern, and we appreciate your understanding and flexibility. We look forward to seeing you there, ready to cheer on the Golden Rams!”