Kentucky State picked up a dominant season-opening win over Clark Atlanta, winning 34-20. The win for the Thoroughbreds was the first under the leadership of new head coach Felton Huggins Jr.

The game started with running back Damarco Fishback from Kentucky State breaking through the defense for a 15-yard touchdown run. Kentucky State took the lead 7-0 lead at the 4:23 mark.

Kentucky State continued to dominate in the second quarter, as Clark Atlanta seemingly had no answer for the balanced attack of the Thoroughbreds. Running back Chad Alexander's 13-yard run touchdown run led to the score being pushed to 14-0 after a 71-yard drive. Clark Atlanta responded with a 1-yard run by running back Daquon Kincey. Kentucky State led 14-7 with 3:07 left in the first half.

Kentucky State running back Lavale Hill capped off a 58-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run that extended Kentucky State's lead to 21-7. However, Clark Atlanta came out of halftime determined to get back in the game. Kincey finished off a quick 70-yard with a 30-yard touchdown run that put the score at 21-14. However, both team's offenses stalled in the third quarter as the Panthers fought to keep Kentucky State out of the endzone to power a fourth-quarter comeback.

However, Kentucky State maintained the lead for the rest of the game. Kentucky State quarterback Christian Perez extended the lead with an 8-yard run to push the score to 27-14. Clark Atlanta blocked the extra point kick and responded with a 7-yard pass from H. Williams Jr. to Devion Newson that put the Panthers back in striking distance. The score stayed 27-20 as Jimmy Edmonds blocked Clark Atlanta's extra-point attempt.

Fishback sealed the win for Kentucky State after a 3-yard touchdown run and a successful extra point kick by Mason Molique, put Kentucky State up 34-20.

Christian Perez made his presence felt in his season debut. He led the Thorobreds in rushing with 74 rushing yards, including a 40-yard touchdown run. He also was an effective passer, Through the air, throwing for 208 yards on the night.

Roman Hernandez and Jeremiah Owens spearheaded the formidable defensive unit. Hernandez showcased his skills with an impressive five solo tackles, while Owens contributed five tackles (three solo and four assisted), along with a remarkable 3.5 tackles for a loss of nine yards, one fumble recovery, and two quarterback hits. Brandon Wade and Izaya Clay also showcased their defensive prowess, forcing fumbles, with Clay even recovering his own.

The Thoroughbreds play perennial SIAC powerhouse Tuskegee University on Saturday, September 9th at 1 PM EST. The game will be streamed on HBCU+