For the first time in 11 years, Shaw University’s football team is off to a 2-0 start after a thrilling 43-40 victory over Albany State.

The game began with neither team scoring, but both offenses erupted by the end. The Golden Rams struggled to contain the Bears’ passing game, which exploded for 27 points in the fourth quarter.

Shaw receiver Ah’shaan Belcher caught six passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Maceo Wingate had four receptions for 99 yards and one touchdown, while Jon Barnes added two touchdowns on three receptions and 70 yards.

Redshirt-senior quarterback Christian Peters led the offensive charge with a season-high 322 passing yards, completing 20 of 42 passes for five touchdowns. He also rushed for 93 yards, contributing to the team’s 182 rushing yards, and scored a rushing touchdown.

With 1:46 left on the clock, Peters orchestrated two scoring drives, including a 28-yard touchdown pass to Belcher with just eight seconds remaining, clinching the win.

Peters was named HBCU National Player of the Week by BOXTOROW for his record-tying six total touchdowns performance.

Shaw Coach Adrian Jones expressed his confidence in his team during the weekly recap. He recounted how the opposing coaches suggested that Shaw should run the ball instead of passing, which he saw as disrespectful.

“One thing about this football team is we can run and we can throw, and that woke our guys up,” Jones said. “I think it’s total disrespect for an adult to come at us like we’re just some slaps.”

Looking ahead at their next matchup, coach Jones spoke on the plan to stop the Chiefs.

“Their head coach is a very good coach,I expect nothing but the best from them, they will be a more disciplined football team than Albany State and we have to match that.”

The Bears will look to continue their momentum as they face Catawba College at home this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on the CIAA Sports Network.