PFL Week 3: Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov continues on the prelims with a fight between Tyler Diamond and promotional newcomer Otto Rodrigues in the featherweight division. Diamond comes into his second PFL regular season hoping to find better success as he ended his 2023 regular season with a loss and now has lost back-to-back fights. meanwhile, Rodrigues has won 13 fights in a row as he comes into his PFL promotional debut. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Diamond-Rodrigues prediction and pick.
Tyler Diamond (12-3) had a dominant showing in his first PFL fight back in 2021 when he beat Sung Bin Jo but he hasn't had the same luck since. He has now dropped each of his last two fights albeit against two of the best in the PFL's featherweight division Brendan Loughnane and Movlid Khaybulaev. After fighting just once in the last two years, Diamond will look to get off to a quick start when he welcomes Otto Rodrigues to the PFL SmartCage on Friday night.
Otto Rodrigues (14-1) is a Brazilian MMA fighter who's fought the majority of his career in Brazil but has fought for LFA and Bellator before the PFL acquired Bellator. Now, on the heels of a massive 13-fight winning streak, Rodrigues will look to make a name for himself when he takes on Tyler Diamond on Friday in Chicago, Illinois for Week 3 of the regular season.
Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
PFL Week 3 Odds: Tyler Diamond-Otto Rodrigues Odds
Tyler Diamond: +150
Otto Rodrigues: -175
Over 2.5 rounds: -225
Under 2.5 rounds: +185
Why Tyler Diamond Will Win
As the PFL 2024 regular season progresses into Week 3, the featherweight division is set to witness a highly anticipated bout between Tyler Diamond and Otto Rodrigues. Rodrigues may have the better wins on his resume and trains at the better camp, but Diamond is always a fighter that you can't underestimate as he has the tools to score the upset in this matchup.
Tyler Diamond, hailing from the renowned Team Alpha Male, is known for his ability to blend striking with his high-level wrestling like most fighters out of Team Alpha Male. With a professional MMA record of 12-3, Diamond has demonstrated resilience and adaptability in his fights. His striking, coupled with a solid wrestling base, makes him a formidable opponent for anyone in the featherweight division.
Diamond's recent performances, despite a submission loss to Movlid Khaybulaev and a majority loss to Brendan Loughnane, show a fighter who is constantly evolving and learning from each bout. His ability to bounce back from setbacks, as seen in his victories before the loss against Loughnane, indicates a mental fortitude that is crucial in high-pressure situations.
Diamond's physical attributes, standing at 5'7″ with a 69″ reach, provide him with the tools necessary to engage effectively both at range and in close quarters. Rodrigues, while a skilled fighter in his own right, may find it challenging to navigate the reach and relentless pressure that Diamond is known to apply.
Diamond's training camp over at Team Alpha Male, where high-caliber teammates and coaches surround him, ensures that he is well-prepared with strategies to counter Rodrigues' skill set. This preparation is likely to be a key factor in Diamond's performance which could potentially get him the win to kick off the 2024 regular season.
Why Otto Rodrigues Will Win
PFL Week 3 is set to showcase a featherweight bout that will kick things off in the division. Otto Rodrigues is slated to face Tyler Diamond, where he will make his PFL debut as he looks to make a statement in his first fight inside the PFL SmartCage
Otto Rodrigues, a fighter with a record (14-1) that speaks to his skill and tenacity in the cage, has been making a name for himself with a series of impressive performances. His fighting style is characterized by a well-rounded approach, blending striking with a robust ground game. This versatility is key in facing an opponent like Diamond, who is known for his wrestling and striking.
One of Rodrigues' most significant advantages is his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu background. In a fight where we can see a ton of grappling, Rodrigues' background in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu could play a vital role in this fight. In the scrambles on the mat where Diamond is vulnerable, Rodrigues could take advantage and snatch something a limb, or his neck out of thin air. If he can weather the early storm and bring the fight to the mat, his chances of securing a submission increase exponentially.
Rodrigues' striking has been on an upward trajectory even though he has yet to have a knockout in his professional career. His ability to mix punches with kicks and maintain a high volume could disrupt Diamond's rhythm and prevent him from setting up his wrestling shots. By keeping Diamond at bay with strikes, Rodrigues can dictate the pace and location of the fight.
Rodrigues also possesses a noteworthy gas tank, which allows him to maintain pressure and output throughout the rounds. This endurance could be pivotal in the later stages of the fight, especially if Diamond, who has shown vulnerability in the past, begins to fade.
Final Tyler Diamond-Otto Rodrigues Prediction & Pick
What a great fight to kick off this year's regular season for the featherweight division between Tyler Diamond and Otto Rodrigues. While it seems that Tyler Diamond is more battle-tested against formidable opponents it's Otto Rodrigues' technical striking and superior jiu-jitsu that favors him in this matchup and as Diamond fades with his relentless wrestling pace look for Rodrigues to sinch up a submission to extend his winning streak to 14 wins in a row.
Final Tyler Diamond-Otto Rodrigues Prediction & Pick: Otto Rodrigues (-175), Under 2.5 Rounds (+185)