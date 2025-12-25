As the Miami Marlins continue building out their roster under president of baseball operations Peter Bendix, they are exploring all potential options. But one avenue the Marlins won't go down is giving up a former Cy Young winner.

Sandy Alcantara has heard his name continuously come up in trade rumors as the Marlins continue building for the future. However, Miami has no intention of trading Alcantara away, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

“They want to keep Alcantara (would have to take an incredible offer to even consider a deal), per source,” Jackson wrote.

The right-hander has a club option in 2027 before becoming a free agent in 2028. For essentially a two-year deal, Miami would get quite the haul in return for Alcantara. But at least as it stands, the Marlins would rather have Alcantara leading their rotation.

After missing the entire 2024 season due to Tommy John surgery, the righty struggled upon his return to the mound. Alcantara held a 5.36 ERA and a 142/57 K/BB ratio. With another year removed from his injury, Miami is hopeful that Alcantara will be much more consistent on the mound.

The Marlins haven't soon forgotten about his Cy Young season. During the 2022 campaign, Alcantara put up a 2.28 ERA and a 207/50 K/BB ratio. His ERA and strikeouts both remain career-bests, as does his 228.2 innings pitched.

It may be far-fetched to expect Alcantara to jump right back into the Cy Young spotlight. But the Marlins are at least confident that he'll be beneficial to their rotation. Miami won't completely shut down phone calls, but it'd take a near king's ransom offer to convince them to make a deal.