Tyler Glasnow announces MLB playoffs plan amid Rays injury rehab

Tyler Glasnow is set to return for the 2022 MLB Playoffs barring any setbacks. The star pitcher recently revealed his plan ahead of the postseason, per tampabay.com.

“It would be nice to go up there and get some (innings) before (the playoffs) and kind of get that feeling again,” Glasnow said. “At the same time, it’s just about reps. Pitching is kind of just pitching, and just making sure I’m feeling good. Once I get out and try to compete, everything will take care of itself.”

Tyler Glasnow says he wants to make a few big league starts ahead of the playoffs. But he understands that any form of pitching will benefit him in the long run. If he continues on his current schedule, Glasnow should be able to make at least 1 start for Tampa Bay during the regular season. He may possibly even get 2 starts which would be the best case scenario.

Barring a complete collapse, the Rays are going to earn one of the American League Wild Card spots. Tyler Glasnow’s injury return will provide a major boost for the ball club. Shane McClanahan recently made his return from injury as well, giving the Rays an ace ahead of the playoffs. But Kevin Cash would not mind implementing a co-ace system to lead the team in October.

The Rays will obviously need other pitchers to step up despite the presence of Tyler Glasnow and Shane McClanahan. But having these two superstar arms in the rotation will make Tampa Bay World Series contenders.