One of the biggest surprises in the NBA in 2022-23 has been the Indiana Pacers. Led by Tyrese Haliburton and rookie phenom Bennedict Mathurin, this team is turning heads, currently sitting in sixth place in the East with a 23-18 record.

Haliburton recently sat down with Woj and issued a strong take to the rest of the league.

“We got a lot of guys in this locker room who know what we can do, especially now halfway through the season, it’s pretty apparent we belong in every game, we can play in every game with anybody, it’s becoming more so that instead of teams coming into our arena and being shocked, they’re prepared and understand what they’re coming into, the pace that we play at, and just how good of a team we are.”

No one even considered the Pacers as a postseason possibility. But with numerous young guns making their mark, Indiana is no joke. Tyrese Haliburton is undoubtedly the leading catalyst and is well on his way to making the All-Star Game for the first time, posting averages of 20.3 points, 10.3 assists, and four rebounds per game. He’s also shooting 40% from deep. Mathurin meanwhile could win Rookie of the Year and is showing he belongs in the Association. If the Canadian misses out on the award to Paolo Banchero, Mathurin even has a chance for Sixth Man of the Year.

You also can’t forget about Myles Turner, who is evidently loving life in Indy after numerous trade rumors in recent months. The Pacers are no joke and as Tyrese Haliburton said, there’s a belief they can beat truly anyone. That’s a scary team to come up against.