When it was all said and done on Sunday at the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, it was JJ Spaun, who came out on top of the field to win his first career major. Spaun entered the fourth round after being tied for second with Adam Scott through the first 54 holes, but he managed to overcome his rivals — and the elements at Oakmont — to win the tournament.

Scott, who has not won a grand slam event since 2013, will have to wait a little longer for another shot at ending his drought for a major title, as he followed a strong third round with a disastrous fourth day at the US Open. The 44-year-old Scott shot a 70 in each of the first two rounds before firing a 67 on the third day.

However, his dreams of winning the 125th edition of the US Open came crashing down with an abundance of bogeys in the fourth round. He had bogeys on the first and third holes to start his fourth round campaign. Scott had a par on the fourth hole but that was as good as it got for the Australian the rest of the way. From the fifth to the last hole, Scott had bogeyed on seven holes, including a back-breaking double-bogey on the 16th. He finished the tournament tied for 12th with a 6-over-286 score.

Meanwhile, Spaun overcame a bad start to the fourth round, where he had a bogey on five of six holes before turning it around. He had four birdies on the final seven holes, including a clutch 64-foot birdie on the 72nd hole to walk away with the victory.

Despite the crushing way things turned out for him in the final round, Scott showed his appreciation for what Spaun just accomplished. Scott was seen giving Spaun a hug after the tournament, congratulating the first-time major winner in a classy way.

Adam Scott made sure to congratulate J.J. Spaun. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/RhazSJzb7H — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) June 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Scott was honest about how tough it was to deal with the course.

“Look, it just wasn't easy out there,” Scott said after the tournament (h/t Mark Schlabach of ESPN). “All things being equal, it's Sunday of the U.S. Open, one of the hardest setups, and the conditions were the hardest of the week. Thank God it wasn't like this all week.”

On the season, Scott is 10-for-12 with four top 25s.