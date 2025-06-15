Despite losing Game 4, Tyrese Haliburton feels the Indiana Pacers are in a prime position to take the 2025 NBA Finals. With the series shifting back to the Paycom Center, Haliburton believes the Pacers are ready to respond to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Haliburton is upset with his team's performance down the stretch of Game 4, but is excited at the opportunity it presents. The two-time All-NBA guard said he loves “nothing” more than the chance to “respond” from a loss.

“That's the best part about playoff series, is you get a chance to respond,” Haliburton said in his Sunday presser. “I think that's the great thing about sports. You can have good games and bad games, but there's nothing like the game where you respond. I look forward to doing that with this group. Coming out, competing, and we gotta be ready for a big challenge that lies ahead.”

"I feel great, it's the best about playoff series' is when you get the chance to respond." Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers are READY to respond in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Thunder 😤 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/1LnqTOUQWO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Haliburton has been up-and-down in the Finals, having his share of highlights but also struggling to impact games the way he previously has. He has only topped 20 points once — a 22-point outing in Game 3 — as he struggles to break free from the “Dorture Chamber” of Thunder forward Lu Dort.

The Thunder regained the upper hand with the series now knotted at two games apiece. Oklahoma City has been elite at home in the playoffs, with a chance to claim the uber-important Game 5. Historically, teams that win Game 5 of a 2-2 matchup go on to clinch the series 83 percent of the time.

Article Continues Below

Thunder, Pacers advance to pivotal Game 5

Every game matters in the NBA Finals, but both teams are backed against a wall in Game 5. Given both teams' excellence on their respective courts, neither wants to give the other a chance to clinch the title at home. Whichever squad wins will have the opportunity to do just that.

So far, the Pacers and Thunder are even in every statistical way. Both teams won two games each — one at home and one on the road. They have alternated wins and losses, preventing either club from generating any momentum.