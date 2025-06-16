Oregon football engaged itself in a fierce battle with USC on the college football recruiting trail. Cannonball references have centered around the Oregon-USC rivalry. But one ex-Ducks star has heard enough from USC and defended Dan Lanning.

Kenjon Barner called out the rival on the Ducks of a Feather podcast. Barner joined fellow former Oregon RB Jonathan Stewart in calling out the Trojans. Especially after USC trolled Lanning for jumping into a pool with a five-star commit — who later reopened his recruiting process.

“All you’re doing is running your mouth. Your bark is louder than your bite,” Barner said to USC. “You guys haven’t been relevant since Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush.”

The “cannonball” from USC's side came after a five-star commitment. Tight end Mark Bowman chose USC — leading to the Trojans' football X account to play a clip from Will Ferrell's “Anchorman” in which he jumps into a pool.

Ex-Oregon RB fires 1 more message to USC 

Alec Dietz/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Barner faced the Trojans before both programs joined the Big Ten. The Trojans and Ducks engaged in epic battles as Pac-12 Conference foes. Barner was a part of that.

Article Continues Below
More NCAA Football News
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts near the end of the game during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin officially loses ATH to WisconsinLorenzo J Reyna ·
Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kyle Ford (81) celebrates after a first down against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium.
USC beats out UCLA for 4-star talentLorenzo J Reyna ·
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly enters the field with the team prior to the game against the Baylor Bears at NRG Stadium.
Why Brian Kelly was ‘surprised’ after leaving Notre Dame for LSULorenzo J Reyna ·
Michigan defensive line coach Lou Esposito watches a play against Team Blue during the second half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium
Michigan football extends offer to DL coach’s sonScotty White ·
Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, left, and offensive line coach Grant Newsome watch warm up before the spring game at Michigan Stadium
Priority 5-star high on Michigan football after visitScotty White ·
Charlotte 49ers quarterback Max Brown (1) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) and linebacker Amare Campbell (17) in the 1st quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
North Carolina, Bill Belichick land 6’4 talent from Penn State, UCLALorenzo J Reyna ·

He's best revered by Ducks fans for shredding USC for 321 rushing yards in a 2012 win. Barner also scored five touchdowns in that 62-51 shootout win.

He tried to claim one more win over USC. By sending one last fiery message to Trojan fans and their team.

“My advice to SC fans: humble yourselves, get quiet and win more than seven games,” Barner said. “SC keep fighting on, baby. You all been fighting for a long time.”

Both teams will more than likely attract a national audience come Nov. 22 in Eugene. USC travels to Oregon for a crucial conference showdown. The recruiting stories are bound to help fuel the matchup.

There's more on Oregon's side too that ignites the rivalry. The Ducks lost two verbal commits to their rival in Jonas Williams and Tomuhini Topui during the spring.