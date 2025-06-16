Oregon football engaged itself in a fierce battle with USC on the college football recruiting trail. Cannonball references have centered around the Oregon-USC rivalry. But one ex-Ducks star has heard enough from USC and defended Dan Lanning.

Kenjon Barner called out the rival on the Ducks of a Feather podcast. Barner joined fellow former Oregon RB Jonathan Stewart in calling out the Trojans. Especially after USC trolled Lanning for jumping into a pool with a five-star commit — who later reopened his recruiting process.

“All you’re doing is running your mouth. Your bark is louder than your bite,” Barner said to USC. “You guys haven’t been relevant since Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush.”

The “cannonball” from USC's side came after a five-star commitment. Tight end Mark Bowman chose USC — leading to the Trojans' football X account to play a clip from Will Ferrell's “Anchorman” in which he jumps into a pool.

Ex-Oregon RB fires 1 more message to USC

Barner faced the Trojans before both programs joined the Big Ten. The Trojans and Ducks engaged in epic battles as Pac-12 Conference foes. Barner was a part of that.

He's best revered by Ducks fans for shredding USC for 321 rushing yards in a 2012 win. Barner also scored five touchdowns in that 62-51 shootout win.

He tried to claim one more win over USC. By sending one last fiery message to Trojan fans and their team.

“My advice to SC fans: humble yourselves, get quiet and win more than seven games,” Barner said. “SC keep fighting on, baby. You all been fighting for a long time.”

Both teams will more than likely attract a national audience come Nov. 22 in Eugene. USC travels to Oregon for a crucial conference showdown. The recruiting stories are bound to help fuel the matchup.

There's more on Oregon's side too that ignites the rivalry. The Ducks lost two verbal commits to their rival in Jonas Williams and Tomuhini Topui during the spring.