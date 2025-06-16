It was a remarkable finish for J.J. Spaun at the 125th US Open. Playing in wet, rainy conditions after struggling throughout the majority of the final round, Spaun managed to birdie the final two holes and win the third major tournament of the year.

“I never thought I would be here.” Dreams do come true. 👏pic.twitter.com/sV7ygtGREW — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) June 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

He took a one-stroke lead over Robert McIntyre with his short birdie putt on No. 17. Needing just a par to complete his first major victory, Spaun stood over a 65-foot putt on the US Open's 72nd hole. He measured it and struck it boldly and the putt finished its journey by ending up in the bottom of the cup.

Spaun looked stunned when the putt went in and he raised his arms and jumped for joy with the US Open victory in hand. He hugged his wife Melody, his two daughters and his caddy.

“I was trying to hit some good shots coming in,” Spaun said in his post-match interview with Mike Tirico. “I got a teach from (playing partner and third-place finisher) Viktor Hovland. At first I thought it was short, but then it started to look good. It was one of those moments in major championships. I never thought I would be here holding this trophy. I am proud that I have been resilient. It's a dream scenario.”

Spaun struggled on the front nine

Article Continues Below

Spaun was one stroke behind 54-hole leader Sam Burns at the start of his day, but the deficit grew dramatically as he bogeyed five of the first six holes in the final round of the U.S. Open.

That kind of start would have doomed most golfers, but the challenging weather conditions forced all the leaders to struggle. As a result, he was able to remain in contention.

Spaun was the only golfer to finish under par as he closed the tournament with a score of 1-under 279. Spaun earned $4.3 million with the victory, and that's the biggest payday of his career.