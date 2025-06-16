The Orlando Magic are looking to take the next step in being a playoff contender after trading for Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies.

They acquired Bane on Sunday, landing a talented player who can score and shoot the ball at a high level. In exchange, the Magic sent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and several first-round picks to the Grizzlies.

Orlando was happy to land the star guard, adding a player who can make a solid impact in their playoff aspirations. They also made sure to confirm the jersey number that Bane will wear going into the 2025-26 season with a social media post.

“Desmond Bane will wear #3 🪄,” the tweet read.

What's next for Magic after landing Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane will start a new chapter of his NBA career with the Magic after spending his first five years with the Grizzlies.

Bane built himself from the ground up, earning minutes in the Grizzlies' rotation as time went on. It became apparent by his sophomore season that they can turn to him as a reliable 3-point shooter, making 43.6% of his attempts from downtown throughout the 2021-22 campaign.

Bane struggled with injuries in his last three seasons, missing 77 games combined. Despite this, he continued to get better as a scorer and playmaker. As a result, he made himself a consistent option within the Grizzlies' offense throughout each regular season.

Throughout 313 career appearances with Memphis, Bane averaged 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and a steal per game. He shot 47.2% from the field, including 41% from three.

Which is why the Magic are willing to take a chance on Bane. Orlando struggled as one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the league despite having stars in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. That weakness showed itself in the team's first-round series loss to the Boston Celtics this postseason.

The Magic have showed that they are on the right track in becoming a name to watch out for. They have reached the playoffs in back-to-back years, making significant progress as a solid unit in the Eastern Conference. Seeing Banchero and Wagner develop into elite players, Orlando will need to surround them with the best supporting cast possible. Landing Bane from the Grizzlies is a major step in that direction.