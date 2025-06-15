As Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark returned from injury in explosive fashion, the men's basketball counterparts in the Indiana Pacers fell in Game 4 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday in the NBA Finals. While Clark will build on her Fever return, she has been a major supporter of the Pacers and speaks about her level of confidence going into the rest of the series.

Clark would be asked about Indiana's loss as she was in attendance for the contest, but admitted to leaving early since she made her return the next day from a two-week absence from injury. However, Clark would stand firmly behind her team, saying she is “very confident” that Indiana will come out as champions, according to Scott Agness.

“I didn't stay the whole time. I'm not gonna lie to you,” Clark said. “I wasn't gonna miss the game. But also, you know, this [Fever game] is my focus. And I have to prepare for this. So I went home and watched the film, went over the rest of our scout, and I was asleep. I watched the end, but then I went to sleep right away.”

“So, tough one trying to balance. Maybe if this game was a little bit later, I probably would have stayed the entire time. But it was a great game, fun game for the Pacers. And I feel still very confident in their ability to win it all.”

Fever's Caitlin Clark on what makes the NBA Finals “fun”

The Fever guard in Clark had been good luck for the Pacers as the team was 8-0 when she attended games before the streak was cut on Friday. However, because Clark didn't stay the whole time, as she confirmed, maybe there should be an asterisk to the record, but she would express how stealing one on the road is what makes the NBA finals “fun,” which Indiana has the chance to do in Game 5.

“That's what makes these Finals so fun, it's when teams go and steal one on the road,” Clark said. “We stole one there, they stole one here. So now we got to go and steal one there essentially to win it all, which I think obviously, we've already proven we're capable of. And I think we're going to do just that.”

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and others will look to do just that against the Thunder as Game 5 will take place on Monday night.