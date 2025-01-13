Tyson Fury is at it again. The legendary heavyweight boxer announced his retirement from the sport on Monday, via Instagram, sparking varying reactions from fans across the globe. He has said his “last farewells” multiple times before, but if the 36-year-old British prize fighter is actually done for good, he will be remembered as a true one-of-a-kind.

“Hi everybody, I'm going to make this short and sweet,” Fury said. “I'd like to announce my retirement from boxing. It's been a blast. I've loved every single minute of it. And I'm going to end with this. Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody. See you on the other side. Get up!”

The big news comes after the two-time heavyweight world champion lost two straight bouts to Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk, the last one coming on Dec. 21. He was previously undefeated before the ill-fated fights. Fury vehemently disagreed with the outcome of both clashes and even went as far as to suggest that Usyk's first win (split decision) resulted from sympathy the judges might have had for the war-ravaged European country.

Perhaps the confusing reference in Fury's retirement video is reiterating his gripes. Dick Turpin was an English thief in the eighteenth century, so it is possible the enigmatic pugilist was using him to express his frustrations one last time. Others believe he is making a larger point about the inner workings of the boxing industry.

True to form, Fury is keeping everyone on their toes. And that includes countryman Anthony Joshua.

Is the Fury-Joshua dream match officially kaput?

The two titans were expected to finally collide in the ring in 2025, leaving many people dumbfounded and disappointment by this latest development. Joshua, formerly the unified world champ, suffered a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in Wembley Stadium back in September. Tyson Fury was in attendance for the match and lamented afterwards that Joshua's defeat cost him $150 million.

The 6-foot-9 all-time great has often stated that he boxes for the money rather than love for his craft. Although a Fury-Joshua bout still carries significant appeal, the financial upside probably diminished somewhat following their respective losses. Fury could have a number in mind, and if it is no longer attainable, he might not see the point in getting back in the ring.

Of course, this is all speculation. Few people can make sense of the man's actions. He does things on his own terms. Hence, it is too soon to know if the Tyson Fury era has officially come to a close. Unfortunately, his “boy who cried retirement” routine is played out, to the point where his prodigious career will not receive the rumination it deserves. At least not yet.