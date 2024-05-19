There is a new undisputed heavyweight champion in the world after Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk edged British star Tyson Fury via split decision in their monster clash in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. A ninth-round knockdown scored by Usyk against Fury helped tip the fight in favor of the slight underdog. While Fury got a judge to give him a 114-113 nod, Usyk won in the other two scorecards, 114-113 and 115-112.

For Fury, though, Usyk won also because the latter has the people's sentiment as his country is at war with Russia.

“I believe I won that fight,” Fury said after the fight (h/t The Guardian). “I believe he won a few of the rounds, but I won majority of them. And I believe it was – what can you do? – one of them decisions in boxing.”

“We’ve both put on a good fight. Best we could do. And, you know, his country’s at war. So people are siding with a country at war. But make no mistake, I’ve won that fight in my opinion, and I’ll be back. We’ve got a rematch clause,” Fury added.

Fury, however, still sounded grateful for the opportunity to fight Usyk.

“You know, I thank Jesus for all the victories he’s given me. I’ve dropped a split decision to the good little man, and I thank him again in the mighty name of Jesus. We go back home to our families and we’ll run it back in October.”

Fury isn't used to losing. In fact, that defeat to Usyk was the first ever of Fury's professional career. It's not easy for Fury to accept the loss, but at the end of the day, he seems to be happy for Usyk, who just became the first man since Lennox Lewis in 1999 to become undisputed heavyweight champion.

Fans react to Tyson Fury's comments after loss to Oleksandr Usyk

Needless to say, Fury didn't win the hearts of many people with his shocking statement after his loss.

Here are some of the brutal comments he's gotten from social media since:

“What a classless bastard Fury is, amazed one judge had him winning if I'm honest. To blame the Ukraine war on his loss is shameful af. Back to the caravan for u, c**t .”

“Fury could have retired now with his pride in tact after being beaten by the better boxer – he’s lucky he lasted all 12 rounds. But blaming the loss on the Ukraine war? He’s f****d it … proper t*t”

“Fury trying to claim Usyk won based on sympathy for the Ukraine war might be the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever heard. Take the L man.”

“I can not believe Fury was so classless to say people are siding with Usyk because of the Ukraine war. Get in the f*****g bin you wanker!! 🚮”

“Did Fury honestly just blame the Russia Ukraine war for his loss? It was close but at best case for Fury I had it at a draw”

“Fury blaming the decision on Ukraine war shows what a horrible thick c**t he is.”

“Fury saying refs gave him that L because of the Ukraine war, what an embarrassing guy”

“Fury deservedly lost! Not bad for a middleweight is he Tyson! And to say he won because of Ukraine war is a disgrace Clear winner by at least 2 rounds for me.”