U2 at the Sphere wouldn't be a thing if the band didn't make one key change.

U2 fans know the tale of the band “Dream it all up again” speech from 1989. But without Bono's now-iconic speech, the Sphere residency would have never happened.

Now, of course, there are other factors at play. Who's to say that the MSG group wouldn't have made a Sphere in 2023 regardless?

But on the macro, this end of the eighties left behind the quasi-Christian band that U2 became. And while they retained those roots in their future projects, the nineties brought a sexier and cooler U2. Biblical allusions remained in tact, but this was a new band.

And over 30 years later, the band's reinvention album, Achtung Baby, is still relevant.

U2's Achtung Baby reinvention

On November 18, 1991, U2 released Achtung Baby. The opening track, “Zoo Station,” set the tone with its driving guitar part. Achtung Baby has been described as a “bareknuckled fight” of an album by Bono, and he's not wrong. He opens “Zoo Station” by claiming he's ready for what's next — were U2 fans?

Its central themes are heartbreak, lust, and coming back together. Songs like “One,” “Ultraviolet (Light My Way),” and “So Cruel” exemplify this.

This was a radical change for U2. They were now more rock ‘n' roll than ever. And they were ready for their biggest swing of a tour, the “ZooTV” tour.

“ZooTV”

The “ZooTV” tour set the stage for U2 reinventing the wheel with their tours — the same wheel that Bono proclaims he's ready to let go of in “Zoo Station,” Their stage was filled with TVs as Bono appeared as his “Fly” persona.

“The Fly” was everything U2 in the eighties wasn't. A leather-clad singer with oversized sunglasses and Mick Jagger-like moves. Bono strutted the stage with his moves as an overwhelming amount of messages on the screens served as a backdrop.

“ZooTV” was massive for the band. They also brought out a B-stage and nearly performed Achtung Baby in full during these shows.

U2 would subsequently embark on several high-tech tours. The “PopMart,” “Innocence + Experience,” and “Experience + Innocence” tours all featured technological marvels from giant lemons to giant LED screens that scaled the arena. Still, “ZooTV” was their gold standard” and none of the following tours would be possible without it.

The Sphere

When U2 announced their Sphere residency in February 2023, it felt like a match made in Heaven. And then Achtung Baby was announced as the focal point of the shows. This was yet another notch in the belt.

Now, I'm sure I wasn't alone in hoping that U2 wouldn't simply retread “ZooTV” at the Sphere. With 30 more years of music in their back catalog, there was so much potential for new songs in this high-tech venue in addition to Achtung Baby.

And they deliver on that promise. While yes, the setlist largely harkens back to “ZooTV,” at least in the early portion of the setlist, U2 utilizes the remaining song spots well. Songs like “All I Want Is You,” “Atomic City,” and even “Two Hearts Beat As One” have gotten their time to shine at the Sphere.

Even if you're not a U2 fan, it's hard not to marvel at the show. It went viral on social media for a reason.

Without Achtung Baby, there's no U2 at Sphere

If U2 didn't decide to reinvent themselves with Achtung Baby, their whole career would have been different. Aside from the countless hits they released, imagine the tours we wouldn't have gotten.

The Sphere was made for U2. They were the only correct choice for the inaugural act.

But none of that would have happened without Achtung Baby. Let U2 be a lesson to artists to take creative risks.