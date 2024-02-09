22 years ago, U2 played the best and most significant Super Bowl Halftime Show.

In 2002, the world needed needed something positive. Not even a half-year after the events of 9/11 and the World Trade Center attack, Super Bowl XXXVI was played. U2 headlined the Halftime Show, and it's still the greatest of all time.

A brief three-song set was all that was needed to get America's attention. U2's performance is iconic and did a great job pleasing old and current fans with their setlist.

U2 is known for their political performances. Like Bono or not, he was on the mark during this performance. You have to acknowledge that.

U2's Super Bowl Halftime Show

U2 opened their set with their lead single from 2000's All That You Can't Leave Behind, “Beautiful Day.” The uplifting song certainly got the crowd moving. It was the song that made the band relevant after their lukewarm Pop album. They were a long way off from the highs of The Joshua Tree and Achtung Baby, and “Beautiful Day” reintroduced the band to pop culture.

Bono has always had a unique relationship with his audience. Even from the band's early days, he always found a way to connect with those in attendance of their shows. To this day, Bono saves fans in need like he did at Live Aid in 19865. He began the opening song by walking through the crowd. Then, when he begins the bridge that begins, “Touch me, take me to that other place,” he begins shouting into the fans in the front row.

In the song's middle eight, Bono walks to the side of the stage. I'm sure that those in nosebleeds could feel the connection as he stared out into the sea of people.

Making light of a dark situation is all Bono could do in this moment. U2 knew their place at this moment and successfully created a euphoric moment.

9/11 tribute

The band then went into their meditative Martin Luther King Jr. tribute song, “MLK.” The organs slowly begin coming in as a list of the 9/11 victims is hoisted to the stadium's ceiling.

“Sleep, sleep tonight/And may your dreams be realized/If the thundercloud, passes rain/So let it rain/Let it rain/Rain on he,” Bono sang.

The song segues into one of their Joshua Tree hits, “Where the Streets Have No Name.” The Edge's iconic opening guitar notes hit right as the band finishes “MLK.” Bono then begins saying a prayer of sorts.

“Oh Lord, open my lips/I might show forth thy praise/Oh Lord, open my lips/So I might show forth thy praise/This, America,” he said.

Bono then begins running around the heart-shaped stage, coming to a stop on time to sing the opening verse. What follows is an incredible performances of one of U2's biggest hits. Names of the 9/11 victims continued sprawling in the backdrop until the song reaches its middle eight.

Upon the beat drop and Bono's “love, love, love” refrains, the names of the victims drop from the ceiling. Bono creates a heart with his hands, holding it over his stomach.

One notable lyric change was Bono singing, “I'll show you a place, where there's no sorrow or pain” instead of , “I'll show you a place, high on a desert plain.” This added to the timeliness of the performance.

As the song reaches its conclusion, Bono opens his jacket. He proudly shows off the American flag that is printed on the inside of his jacket.

He changes the final line to, “It's all we can do,” once again begging for unity at a time of divide.

Where U2's Halftime Show ranks among the best

There have been some other iconic Super Bowl Halftime Shows, I'll concede. Icons like Paul McCartney, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, and the Rolling Stones also feature some of the very best. Some recent highlights include Katy Perry, The Weeknd, and Rihanna.

There have also been some doozies, like Coldplay's or Maroon 5's.

For my money, U2's Super Bowl Halftime Show is still the gold standard. They're a great band, but more importantly, this show meant something. Just months removed from the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. found the perfect setlist to bring people together.

That's what the band has always made a living on. While U2 may have grown out of favor for some due to their political nature or free iTunes album debacles, their iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show should not be discounted.

U2 has since played tours with amazing technological feats from giant LED screens in the middle of arenas to the Sphere. And yet, their relatively simple Super Bowl Halftime Show remains one of their best concerts ever.