With last night's show at the Sphere, U2 broke a huge venue record.

U2‘s Sphere residency is a major first for the band. It's the first time they have played a concert residency in their lengthy career. However, the shows have now broken a venue record with their latest show, kicking Madison Square Garden out of the picture.

Madison Square Garden out, Sphere in

With the February 7 show at the Sphere, U2 played their thirty-first show at the venue, as U2Songs.com noted. That beats Madison Square Garden's record of 30 shows (this includes their appearance at the 2018 Grammys with Kendrick Lamar and at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009).

Madison Square Garden has been one of the band's signature venues. In 2015 on their “Innocence + Experience” tour, U2 played an eight-night residency at the New York City venue. That was the longest stay the band had on that tour. On their next arena tour, the “Experience + Innocence” tour, they played three nights at Madison Square Garden.

You also have to factor in that U2 has nine shows remaining of their Sphere residency, which will bring their show total up to 40. That means the new venue will probably hold that record for the foreseeable future.

U2 is playing at the Sphere to commemorate their 1991 album, Achtung Baby. Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton are joined by Krezip drummer Bram van den Berg for the shows. Larry Mullen Jr. is currently recovering from health issues, hence his absence.

At last night's record-breaking show, U2 dusted off one of their deep cuts, “Trash, Trampoline and the Party Girl.” They also sang “Happy Birthday to You” for Chris Rock, who was in attendance.