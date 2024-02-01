U2 lead singer Bono helped out a fan at the Sphere show last night.

A fan at the Sphere took “Your Song Saved My Life” a bit too seriously during last night's U2 show. Bono had to save a fan in the crowd during a performance of “All I Want Is You.”

“Your Song Saved My Life”

During last night's performance of “All I Want Is You,” Bono asks his band to quiet down. He sees something going on in the crowd, and he directs security to help the fan out.

“If it's a broken heart, that's okay. Anything else broken we would not like,” the U2 singer quipped. “Just tell me when it's okay.”

He then asked the U2 crowd to open up. Unfortunately, one fan with a camera was not paying attention. “Dude, with the camera! Move back!” he exclaimed with a sense of frustration.

“We're here for you. All of us in one of us,” Bono promised as he kicked back into the U2 hit. “In fact, all I want is you.”

This isn't the first time Bono has saved a fan. At Live Aid in 1985, the band's performance of “Bad” was prolonged due to their singer going down to assist fans being trampled in the crowd.

As the song reached its crescendo, Bono snippeted Lou Reed's “Walk on the Wild Side.” It's still unclear what happened with the fan at the Sphere. Hopefully, they are okay.

U2 is currently in the midst of their first concert residency at the Sphere. The residency, titled U2:UV Achtung Bay Live at Sphere commemorates their 1991 album. Each night, they play four songs acoustically during their “turntable” set. “All I Want Is You” typically kicks off this portion of the show as it did last night.