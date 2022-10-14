Ubisoft Announces For Honor Halloween Event and Other Updates

In celebration of the upcoming Halloween season, Ubisoft announced a new Halloween event coming to For Honor. Find out more about For Honor‘s Halloween event, “Web of the Jorogumo,” and additional features coming to the game.

Web of the Jorogumo Halloween event duration: October 20 to November 10

“Web of the Jorogumo” is the newest Halloween event coming to For Honor. In this frightening PVE mode, four players will traverse a variation of Market Town. They must work together to escort Meiko, capture points, slay possessed samurai, and destroy nests to get to Jorogumo.

Aside from the new mode, Yokai Slayer Meiko, a new Kensei Hero Skin, will be available on October 20 when the event starts. Players will also be able to win a new effect, a Battle Outfit, and ornaments, among other exclusive rewards. Finally, new themed items will also be available in the in-game store for the duration of the event. These items include Executions, Outfits, a Paired Emote, and more.

“Web of the Jorogumo” comes as a part of For Honor‘s Year 6 Season 3, known as “The Demon Dagger.” Inspired by Japanese folkloric elements and legends, this season introduced a new Battle Pass, a Battle Bundle, and seasonal customizations.

For Honor additional features



In addition to the “Web of the Jorogumo” event, Crossplay Phase 2 will launch on October 20. Previously, during Phase 1, players were limited to crossplay through matchmaking only, meaning you could not play with players on different platforms. With Phase 2 coming to the game, players can now group up and play with cross-platform players through the Ubisoft Connect System.

Additionally, with the release of Title Update 2, players will have access to new armor variations, and many gameplay improvements and updates will be brought in. This includes the end flow, as players can now skip notifications after a game. Lastly, a new Testing Grounds dedicated to Dodge attacks will go live from November 17 until November 24.

For Honor is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC through Steam, the Ubisoft store, and Ubisoft+. It is also available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S through backward compatibility.

