Gaming
Ubisoft online service for various games due for shutdown
Ubisoft has released quite a few games with online capabilities in the past. Most of these games are fan favorites and best sellers. However, all good things must end, as Ubisoft announced that it would shut down the online services for quite a few of its older games. Keep reading to learn more about what games will be affected.
On their official site, Ubisoft said that the shutdown of online services for older games is not something they take lightly. Sadly, it is a necessity because the technology behind these services is becoming obsolete. As such, shutting down the online services of older games is a must. The original schedule for the shutdown was the 1st of September, 2022. However, the team at Ubisoft worked to see if there was something they could do to reduce disruption. As such, they moved it to this Saturday, October 1, 2022.
Ubisoft mentioned that other than the online services, like multiplayer and online co-op, they will also shutdown the single-player downloadable content (DLC). That means that once the online service for the game is shut down, players will no longer be able to download the DLCs for the affected games. Players have until the shutdown to download and activate any and all DLCs they have for the affected games. Once activated, the player can keep enjoying it. Should they uninstall the DLCs, however, they will not be able to recover them.
In total, 14 games will be affected by the shutdown.
Ubisoft games affected by online service shutdown
- Assassin’s Creed II
- Platforms: PC, Playstation 3
- Multiplayer, linking of Ubisoft accounts, and online features will become unavailable
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
- Platforms: PC, Playstation 3, Xbox 360
- Multiplayer, linking of Ubisoft accounts, and online features will become unavailable
- The following DLC for the PC version will become unavailable
-
Animus 1.0
-
Animus 2.0
-
Animus 3.0
-
The Da Vinci Disappearance
-
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations
- Platforms: Playstation 3, Xbox 360
- Multiplayer and other online features will become unavailable
- Assassin’s Creed 3
- Platforms: PC, Playstation 3, Xbox 360
- Multiplayer, linking of Ubisoft accounts, and online features will become unavailable
- The following DLC for the PC version will become unavailable
-
Benedict Arnold
-
The Battle Hardened Pack
-
The Hidden Secrets Pack
-
The Tyranny of King Washington
-
- Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD
- Platform: PC
- Linking of Ubisoft accounts and online features will become unavailable, as well as Ubisoft Connect rewards
- Driver San Francisco
- Platforms: PC, Playstation 3, Xbox 360
- Multiplayer, linking of Ubisoft accounts, and online features will become unavailable
- Far Cry 3
- Platforms: PC, Playstation 3, Xbox 360
- Multiplayer, linking of Ubisoft accounts, and online features will become unavailable
- The following DLC for the PC version will become unavailable
-
Hunter Pack
-
Lost Expeditions
-
Monkey Business
-
Predator
-
Warrior’s Pack
-
- Ghost Recon Future Soldier
- Platforms: Playstation 3, Xbox 360
- Multiplayer for the game will become unavailable.
- The console must be set to offline mode to play the solo campaign.
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands
- Platforms: PC
- Multiplayer, linking of Ubisoft accounts, and online features will become unavailable
- The following DLC will become unavailable
-
Malik costume
-
Sand Wraith
-
Survival Mode Map
-
- Rayman Legends
- Platforms: Playstation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360
- Linking of Ubisoft accounts and online features will become unavailable
- Silent Hunter 5
- Platform: PC
- Linking of Ubisoft accounts and online features will become unavailable.
- The following DLC will become unavailable.
-
Allied Ships
-
U-Boats
-
- Space Junkies
- Platform: PC (HTC Vive, Oculus)
- Since this game is multiplayer, it will become unavailable
- Splinter Cell: Blacklist
- Platform: PC, Playstation 3, Xbox 360
- Multiplayer for the PC, as well as linking Ubisoft accounts and other online features for all versions, will become unavailable
- ZombiU
- Platform: Wii U
- Linking Ubisoft accounts and online features will become unavailable
That’s all of the games that will be affected when Ubisoft shuts down their online services. It’s important to note, however, that only the original releases will be affected. Remastered versions (like in the case of Far Cry 3), as well as collections (as is the case for the Ezio Collection), are not affected by the shutdown.