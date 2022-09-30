Ubisoft online service for various games due for shutdown

Ubisoft has released quite a few games with online capabilities in the past. Most of these games are fan favorites and best sellers. However, all good things must end, as Ubisoft announced that it would shut down the online services for quite a few of its older games. Keep reading to learn more about what games will be affected.

On their official site, Ubisoft said that the shutdown of online services for older games is not something they take lightly. Sadly, it is a necessity because the technology behind these services is becoming obsolete. As such, shutting down the online services of older games is a must. The original schedule for the shutdown was the 1st of September, 2022. However, the team at Ubisoft worked to see if there was something they could do to reduce disruption. As such, they moved it to this Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Ubisoft mentioned that other than the online services, like multiplayer and online co-op, they will also shutdown the single-player downloadable content (DLC). That means that once the online service for the game is shut down, players will no longer be able to download the DLCs for the affected games. Players have until the shutdown to download and activate any and all DLCs they have for the affected games. Once activated, the player can keep enjoying it. Should they uninstall the DLCs, however, they will not be able to recover them.

In total, 14 games will be affected by the shutdown.

Ubisoft games affected by online service shutdown

Assassin’s Creed II Platforms: PC, Playstation 3 Multiplayer, linking of Ubisoft accounts, and online features will become unavailable

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood Platforms: PC, Playstation 3, Xbox 360 Multiplayer, linking of Ubisoft accounts, and online features will become unavailable The following DLC for the PC version will become unavailable Animus 1.0 Animus 2.0 Animus 3.0 The Da Vinci Disappearance

Assassin’s Creed Revelations Platforms: Playstation 3, Xbox 360 Multiplayer and other online features will become unavailable

Assassin’s Creed 3 Platforms: PC, Playstation 3, Xbox 360 Multiplayer, linking of Ubisoft accounts, and online features will become unavailable The following DLC for the PC version will become unavailable Benedict Arnold The Battle Hardened Pack The Hidden Secrets Pack The Tyranny of King Washington

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD Platform: PC Linking of Ubisoft accounts and online features will become unavailable, as well as Ubisoft Connect rewards

Driver San Francisco Platforms: PC, Playstation 3, Xbox 360 Multiplayer, linking of Ubisoft accounts, and online features will become unavailable

Far Cry 3 Platforms: PC, Playstation 3, Xbox 360 Multiplayer, linking of Ubisoft accounts, and online features will become unavailable The following DLC for the PC version will become unavailable Hunter Pack Lost Expeditions Monkey Business Predator Warrior’s Pack

Ghost Recon Future Soldier Platforms: Playstation 3, Xbox 360 Multiplayer for the game will become unavailable. The console must be set to offline mode to play the solo campaign.

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands Platforms: PC Multiplayer, linking of Ubisoft accounts, and online features will become unavailable The following DLC will become unavailable Malik costume Sand Wraith Survival Mode Map

Rayman Legends Platforms: Playstation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360 Linking of Ubisoft accounts and online features will become unavailable

Silent Hunter 5 Platform: PC Linking of Ubisoft accounts and online features will become unavailable. The following DLC will become unavailable. Allied Ships U-Boats

Space Junkies Platform: PC (HTC Vive, Oculus) Since this game is multiplayer, it will become unavailable

Splinter Cell: Blacklist Platform: PC, Playstation 3, Xbox 360 Multiplayer for the PC, as well as linking Ubisoft accounts and other online features for all versions, will become unavailable

ZombiU Platform: Wii U Linking Ubisoft accounts and online features will become unavailable



That’s all of the games that will be affected when Ubisoft shuts down their online services. It’s important to note, however, that only the original releases will be affected. Remastered versions (like in the case of Far Cry 3), as well as collections (as is the case for the Ezio Collection), are not affected by the shutdown.