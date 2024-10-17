Bill Walton's most notable stops in the NBA may have taken him to Portland and Boston, but make no mistake, Big Red was California through and through. He was born in La Mesa. He played college basketball in Los Angeles. He resided in San Diego until the time of his death this past May. And this coming February, Walton will be honored by his alma mater, the UCLA Bruins, during a late season game against new Big Ten foe Ohio State.

Per Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times:

“UCLA will honor the late Bill Walton during its game against Ohio State on Feb. 23 at Pauley Pavilion, allowing the team to pay its respects before a big crowd during a weekend game that will also make it easier for the family to attend.”

Nick Koop of Fox Sports later provided additional details, stating that those in attendance for the game versus the Buckeyes will receive an exclusive, commemorative poster that celebrates Walton's life and legacy. Additionally, the UCLA students who are there for the game will go home with a custom tie-dyed t-shirt, which is an homage to “the world's tallest deadhead.”

Bill Walton personified UCLA Basketball long after playing career

There is indeed a strong case to be made that Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) is the most dominant and successful player in the history of UCLA basketball, but it's equally fair to suggest that no player's basketball legacy is as tied to the Bruins as Bill Walton's is. For as dominant and successful as Walton was in the NBA, his pro career was fleeting. Big Red won an MVP and two NBA Titles, but he played in just 468 regular season games over the course of ten NBA seasons.

In three years at UCLA, Walton established himself as one of the greatest college basketball players ever, winning two National Championships and three consecutive Naismith Player of the Year Awards. He was the catalyst of UCLA's 88-game winning streak, the longest in men's Division I college basketball history.

But it's possible that Bill Walton's greatest contributions to UCLA, and college basketball in general, came long after his playing career was over. For years, Walton remained a champion of college hoops, and particularly of the Pac-10/Pac-12 conference. Walton's presence on college basketball broadcasts was a breath of fresh air, as he proved to be one of the sport's most enthusiastic analysts. His one-of-a-kind personality made him a cult hero decades after he last stepped on the hardwood.

While it may seem strange that Bill Walton will be celebrated during a Big Ten matchup, there's no doubt that Big Red would've found a way to roll with the changes, simultaneously celebrating his alma mater's new home while continuing to pay respect to “the Conference of Champions.”