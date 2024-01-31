UCLA basketball head coach Mike Cronin speaks on star forward Adem Bona in recent victory against the USC Trojans.

UCLA basketball may have taken down the USC Trojans in an in-state rivalry matchup, but Mike Cornin is focusing on the improvement the Bruins can make. Cronin and UCLA basketball had a commanding victory against the Trojans on the road, defeating USC 65-50. One of the Bruins' biggest stars, Adem Bona, notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, but Cronin belives he can play even better.

“He didn’t even play as good as he can play, to be honest with you,” said Cronin, per UCLA. “We’ve got to work on his face-up game when he’s off the post. We’ve got to give him some more room to operate. Too much power back down. His energy and effort is always – I went to rest him. You saw I had [Kenneth Nwuba] at the table, but then the TV timeout came. He played the whole second half pretty much.”

Bona has expressed his goals of being the Hungry Dog award winner for Cronin and the Bruins, given to the player with the most deflections on the team. The 6'10” forward gets most of his work done in the trenches on both ends of the floor.

He's an extremely important piece for Cronin and UCLA basketball, being the most versatile athlete the Bruins have. While UCLA basketball has seen a decline in play this season, Bona has been one of the major bright spots. Cronin believes he can be a star, but the Bruins need to put him in a position to be successful. UCLA basketball holds a 9-11 record on the year, currently working through Pac-12 conference play.