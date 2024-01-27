UCLA basketball's Adem Bona pleads his case for Mick Cronin's Hungry Dog Award, given to the best defender on the team.

UCLA basketball has a tradition under Mick Cronin. The Hungry Doh Award goes to the best defender on the team, and the player that shows the most hustle on both ends of the floor. Bruins sophomore Adem Bona has been vocal about his desire for the award. Bona is the starting center for UCLA basketball, averaging 12.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks this season.

Cronin shared the back story of the award, which he has given throughout his coaching career. He wants to produce an aggressive team on both ends of the floor, believing an incentive would work to bring out the best in his players.

“The hungry dog gets the bone. I teach them the law of the alley which is who wins games, usually, the team that is willing to get in the fight for the scraps,” said Cronin, per UCLA Athletics.

After each of the Bruins games a rawhide dog bone is signed by the player with the most deflections, and whoever ends the season with the most bones wins the final award. Bona currently leads the team in blocks with 37 on the year and is No. 2 on the team in terms of total steals with 24. He makes most of his impact on the defensive end, being UCLA basketball's brute enforcer. The Bruins are 8-11 with a 3-5 conference record. Their season has been a rollercoaster in terms of wins and losses, but Bona has been a clear anchor that UCLA basketball can count on every game.

“That bone is mine,” said Bona. “I think I'm leading right now.”