UCLA basketball head coach Mick Cronin speaks on the Bruins' season struggles, sharing his response to losing.

UCLA basketball has one standard, and that's winning. Nothing else is expected in Westwood. The Bruins are 11-11 in the 2023-24 season, their worst start in several years. Head coach Mick Cronin and UCLA basketball were competing for a National Title with Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Johnny Juzang, which seems like just yesterday. The Bruins didn't open the same file in 2023, but they've seen a better road in the new year. Cronin spoke on his hatred for losing after ups and downs have plagued the Bruins' season.

“Losing, for me, makes me want to go take the 405 to the 5 and get down to the Coronado Bridge and jump,” said Cronin, per Ben Bolch at Los Angeles Times.

Despite their struggles, UCLA basketball has won five of their last six games, currently riding a three-game win streak. The Bruins are deep into conference play, holding a 6-5 record in the Pac-12. They've struggled on the road this season with a 3-4 away record. Cronin has been building something special with UCLA basketball, but he's hit a bump in the road. The Bruins likely won't qualify for the NCAA tournament, forcing a longer offseason for Cronin.

The Bruins may just need that help. While losing doesn't come easy for Cronin, UCLA basketball has suffered from inconsistency issues all season. They have a couple of young pieces to build around and develop, with most players likely staying for the 2024-25 season. Cronin is known for his defensive schemes, with the ability to attack others in transitions and dominate the glass. The Bruins haven't been too successful on either end, but losing could build character in their younger prospects.