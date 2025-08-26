On Monday night, the New York Mets began a three-game series against their division rival Philadelphia Phillies, a string of games that could end up being crucial come season's end. The first game was supposed to be a big pitching duel between aces Kodai Senga and Christopher Sanchez, but the Mets ended up tagging the Phillies star pitcher for five runs en route to a huge 13-3 victory.

Sanchez, in 5.1 innings of work, allowed five runs on eight hits — with one Mets player in particular getting the best of the Phillies starter. And no, it wasn't one of the usual suspects such as Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, or Pete Alonso. An unsung hero took center stage for the Mets, with nine-hole hitter Luis Torrens popping off for a 3-5 night with a home run and five runs batted in — a night that included a run-scoring double off of Sanchez that ended up chasing him out of the game.

After the game, the Mets catcher showed that he has nothing but respect for Sanchez, with his team preparing well for the Phillies starter, enabling them to start the series off on the right foot.

“He's a great pitcher who's had an incredible season. He's one of those pitchers where the entire team has to make adjustments on the fly. Today was just one of those days where he had success as an overall team and that's why we were able to get the job done,” Torrens said through his translator, via SNY on X (formerly Twitter).

Entering the night with a .575 OPS, no one could have expected Torrens to star for the Mets in such an important game. But getting contributions from everyone will be imperative for them from here on out if they were to challenge the Phillies for the NL East crown.

Luis Torrens steps up for the Mets

The Mets' latest win cut the Phillies' lead over them in the NL East standings to six games. That is still a sizable deficit, but every game they gain on Philadelphia matters, especially when they'll only have six more games against each other for the rest of the season.

As for Torrens, he had been mostly a black hole in the Mets' lineup, a backup to first-option Francisco Alvarez, who's currently out injured. But the seventh three-hit game of his career could not have come at a better time, especially when Francisco Lindor went 0-6 on Monday.