UCLA basketball’s Tyger Campbell posted an Instagram story that could indicate his time with the Bruins coming to an end. Campbell attached Dylan Andrews’ post, which included a photo of him and Tyger Campbell together on the floor during a game in the NCAA Tournament.

Does this mean Tyger Campbell is moving on? This comes from his IG. pic.twitter.com/q5z6YtAgMK — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) March 26, 2023

Campbell has been an important piece for the UCLA basketball program. He averaged 13.4 points this season. It was his senior year, and his best season yet. He averaged 8.3 points in 2019-2020, then 10.4 points in 2020-2021, and 11.9 in 2021-2022. Despite it being his senior year, he has the option to stay for a fifth year because the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the 2019-2020 season short right before the NCAA Tournament.

Tyger Campbell has been a key member for UCLA since 2019-2020, which was the first season that Mick Cronin took over after leaving the Cincinnati basketball program.

Mick Cronin had a successful run in his 13 years with the Cincinnati basketball program, but his UCLA teams have been contenders to win it all. Cronin reached the Final Four for the first time in his career in 2021, and his team lost to Gonzaga basketball on a buzzer beater to Jalen Suggs.

UCLA has had some rough losses to Gonzaga basketball since Cronin took over, with the most recent coming in this year’s sweet 16 when Julian Strawther hit a three-point shot late to give the Bulldogs the lead.

With Tyger Campbell potentially on the way out at UCLA, Cronin will have to figure out who the next man up is. Campbell seems to believe that Dylan Andrews has what it takes.