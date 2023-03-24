Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

After the UCLA men’s basketball program’s season-ending March Madness loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs, no one should have expected Bruins head coach Mick Cronin to be in a good mood. Cronin, whose team lost on a last-second three by Gonzaga basketball’s Julian Strawther, was in a rotten mood in his postgame press conference, lashing out at both the reporters and the Division I officials who refereed the NCAA Tournament contest.

First, Cronin took exception to the 33 minutes it took to get him into the conference room for his presser, per Brendan Quinn of The Athletic.

“My opening statement is that it took 33 minutes to get me in here and that’s ridiculous.”

Clearly, Cronin would rather go get his teeth pulled than have to sit there and answer questions after UCLA Basketball’s season ended.

So, when there was a delay in this process, Cronin was not too pleased.

Then, the UCLA basketball coach focused his wrath on the officiating from the loss to Gonzaga. Cronin was asked about the Bruins’ struggles to score to in the second half.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He responded with a dig at the referees.

“Wide open shots, and multiple times we got fouled, no call … and Jaime (Jaquez) got murdered on about four layups.”

Cronin claimed that UCLA basketball star Jaime Jaquez, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, “was murdered on about four layups.”

Clearly, the Bruins head coach wasn’t pleased about anyone- or anything- after the March Madness loss to Gonzaga.

It’s fair to say that Cronin won’t be getting over this one anytime soon.