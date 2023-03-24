The UCLA Bruins suffered another devastating loss Thursday at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the NCAA Tournament. Coach Mick Cronin spoke on what Jaime Jaquez has meant to the UCLA program and community during his time in Westwood.

Mick Cronin on Jaime Jaquez and what he’s meant to UCLA and the entire basketball program. This is pretty cool. @jaquez_jr @UCLAMBB pic.twitter.com/37olkMgJjK — UCLA Nation (@UCLA_Nation) March 24, 2023

“Came into us a human turnover the first two months and I just played him because he was as crazy as me. We were losing, he was pissed. I said I could build a program with this guy because he has heart. Now look at him.”

Cronin said those last words with a smile on his face, a tangible pride for his senior from Camarillo, California. Jaquez might have played in his last game for the Bruins, but his legacy will remain.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

UCLA dominated the first half Thursday against the Bulldogs, but collapsed in the second frame. However, a late surge capped by an Amari Bailey three-pointer put the Bruins up one with around 12 seconds remaining. Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther then hit a game-winning three of his own, reminiscent of the Jalen Suggs game winner in the 2021 Final Four.

Jaquez now looks ahead to the NBA draft with his one shining moment officially in the rearview mirror. Coach Cronin’s words on Jaquez cement his place in UCLA Basketball history.

NBA teams will look to Mick Cronin’s assessment when evaluating the forward. Those who have watched, played and coached with Jaquez see the work and heart he puts into his game both on and off the court. Wherever he lands in the NBA, he will quickly become a fan favorite in Jaime Jaquez.