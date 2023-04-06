Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Baylor Basketball transfer LJ Cryer has received interest from UCLA among a laundry list of collegiate programs, according to a Thursday tweet from The Portal Report.

Other schools include Louisiana Tech, Alabama, TCU and Oregon.

LJ Cryer has also heard from Kansas, Texas, Kansas State, Houston, Gonzaga, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Illinois, Clemson, Missouri, Indiana, Clemson, Arkansas and LSU since entering the portal, according to a Wednesday list from On3 Social Media National Recruiting Expert Joe Tipton.

A former four-star recruit out of Morton Ranch high school in Katy, Texas, Cryer chose Baylor over offers from LSU, Purdue, Houston, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU, among others, when he enrolled to play with the Bears in 2020, according to 247Sports.

LJ Cryer made his decision to enter the transfer portal earlier this month after he scored 15 points, grabbed 2.1 rebounds and dished two assists per game for a Baylor Bears team that went 23-11 overall and earned an 11-7 record against conference opponents. Cryer has played three seasons with the Baylor basketball program, moving from a bench role during his freshman year to starting in every one of the 31 games he played during the 2022-23 season. He shot 41.5% from 3-point range for the Bears last season.

LJ Cryer announced he would declare for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility in late March.

“First off, I want to thank God for bringing me to Baylor and allowing me to play in front of great fans and incredible teammates,” LJ Cryer tweeted. “I want to thank my family for believing in me and supporting me every step of the way.

“While it has been a dream to play college basketball at the highest level, I want to explore my options at the professional level as well. That said, I have decided to declare for the NBA draft while maintaining my eligibility.”