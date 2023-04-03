Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Baylor basketball guard LJ Cryer plans to enter the transfer portal, according to Grayson Grundhoefer of sicem365.com.

Cryer has played three seasons with the Baylor basketball program, and proved to be a quality player over that time, including during Baylor’s run to the national title in 2021.

Last Wednesday, LJ Cryer announced that he was entering the NBA pre-draft process while maintaining the two years of eligibility that he has left, according to Grundhoefer.

Cryer started 34 games and played 70 in his career at Baylor, including the 2021 national championship game.

The 2022-2023 season was when Cryer emerged as a starter for the Bears. 31 of his 34 career starts came this past season, according to sports reference. He averaged 15 points, shot 45.3% from the field and 41.5% from three. He is a strong shooter, and should be one of the most attractive players for any program in the transfer portal this summer.

In the 2020-2021 championship season, Cryer was a bench player, he did not make any starts. He played 10 minutes per game. It was in 2021-2022 when Cryer emerged as a key player. He played 25.9 minutes per game, and took a leap from shooting 36.4% from three to 46.8% from three. He dropped to 41.5% from three this season, but that is still a great clip, and he is still a 42.5% three-point shooter in his college career.

Kansas State basketball head coach Jerome Tang was an assistant at Baylor, and knows Cryer. It would be surprising to some if Cryer makes an in-conference move. However, it would be wise of Kansas State basketball and Jerome Tang to at least reach out.

The college basketball season is coming to an end, and Cryer should be one of the biggest names to follow in the transfer portal this summer.