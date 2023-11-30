UCLA basketball legendary coach John Wooden is getting his own USPS commemorative stamp released early in 2024.

John Wooden, who passed away in 2010, has had a long-lasting legacy both in the sports world and outside of it. His “clu” has stood the test of time, and his wisdom has been passed down to leaders all over the world.

Wooden, nicknamed The Wizard of Westwood, is a UCLA basketball legend. Wooden won 10 national championships with UCLA as a coach, including seven straight titles from 1966 to 1973. The Bruins went 205-5 in that timespan.

Wooden's success at UCLA was unprecedented and hasn't been repeated since. Led by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Walton, and a host of other stars, UCLA basketball became the most dominant dynasty in all of sports under Wooden's tutelage. Wooden retired in 1975 with an incredible 664-162 lifetime coaching record over his two years at Indiana State and 27 seasons with UCLA.

Over the years Wooden has received many honors for his legendary career. He was named The Sporting News' “Greatest Coach of All Time” in 2009 and has been inducted into just about every Basketball Hall of Fame you can think of. Now Wooden will be commemorated with a USPS stamp in 2024 as a celebration for his wonderful life and career.

Wooden, who served in the US Navy and fought in World War II, will now be honored by his country with the USPS stamp that will be available nationwide.