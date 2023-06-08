The UCLA football team will begin play in the Big Ten conference starting in the 2024 season. Earlier on Thursday, their schedules for both the 2024 and 2025 seasons were announced, reports UCLABruins.com.

2024 UCLA FOOTBALL OPPONENTS

at Hawai'I (Aug. 31)

Fresno State (Sept. 14)

at LSU (Sept. 21)

at Indiana

at Iowa

at Michigan

at Rutgers

Minnesota

Nebraska

Northwestern

Ohio State

USC

2025 UCLA FOOTBALL OPPONENTS

Georgia (Aug. 30)

at UNLV (Sept. 6)

New Mexico (Sept. 13)

at Illinois

at Michigan State

at Nebraska

at Penn State

at USC

Maryland

Purdue

Rutgers

Wisconsin

It looks like the UCLA football team will be running the gauntlet starting in 2024. The Bruins will ease into Big Ten play with the Indiana Hoosiers, but will then have to face the Iowa Hawkeyes and Michigan Wolverines in back-to-back weeks. The schedule eases up a little after that, however the final two weeks will be a grind against the Ohio State Buckeyes and then their rival USC Trojans.

2025 looks to be an easier slate as of now; UCLA football opens up against the Georgia Bulldogs in a national showdown, but their Big Ten schedule is not as intimidating with Penn State and Wisconsin looking like the most formidable opponents. That is nothing like having to face Michigan and Ohio State the year prior.

For UCLA football, they will be playing the 2023 season still within the Pac-12 and will be looking to go out with a bang. They undoubtedly would like to leave the conference back on top after a pretty solid season in 2022, and the ultimate culmination would be a revenge victory at the Coliseum over USC to end the year before they set off for the Big Ten.