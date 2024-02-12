The Bruins are still on the lookout.

Earlier this week, UCLA football head coach Chip Kelly sent shockwaves throughout the college football landscape when he announced that he would be abandoning the program in order to take the vacant offensive coordinator position at Ohio State under head coach Ryan Day. Kelly wasn't with the Bruins for particularly long but found a certain degree of success in his tenure there, giving his successor, whoever that may be, some pretty big shoes to fill.

Initially, Minnesota football head coach PJ Fleck was rumored to be a potential candidate for the position, but it appears that those talks have quieted down in the last day or so, leading to some more interesting potential names being thrown around the rumor mill.

“As for coaches without head coaching experience, former UCLA running backs coach DeShaun Foster, 44, just left to become the Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach. He’s loved by the players and by folks around the program. Foster did a terrific job with his running backs and kept cranking out playmakers. He has been interviewed and is a legit candidate, I’m told,” reported college football insider Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

“Nebraska DC Tony White played at UCLA and has proved to be a bright defensive mind. The 44-year-old White, a Rocky Long protege, had a good first season in Lincoln, turning what had been the Big Ten’s 13th-ranked run defense into the No. 2 unit this season. The Huskers have gone from No. 10 in sacks to No. 2. I’m told there legitimate interest in White and he’s a strong candidate,” reported Feldman.

Expect a decision to come from the UCLA football brass in the coming days.