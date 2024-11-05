The UConn basketball team has won the last two national championships, and this year, they are coming for a third. The Huskies ended up surprising a lot of people when they won it all two years. They weren't expected to be a team that was going to be that good, but they ended up earning a four seed in the NCAA Tournament and they cruised through the bracket to win it all. With a lot of key pieces back last year, a lot of people expected UConn to win it all again, and they did.

Last year's UConn basketball team was dominant from start to finish, and no one really even came close to taking them down when the big dance rolled around. There are often times instances where people don't think the best team in college basketball ended up winning the national title, but it's pretty hard to argue that these past two seasons. UConn has been the best team in college hoops, and they have two straight national titles to show for it.

So, can the Huskies win a third in a row? It's not an easy task, and it has only been done once ever as UCLA did it back in the 1960s and 70s as they ended up winning it all seven years in a row. No other team has won more than two in a row, but it seems like UConn has a good chance as they have a terrific head coach and they have a ton of talent. The Huskies are ranked #3 to start the season.

The Huskies have yet to play a regular season game yet this year so we haven't seen them in action yet, but this should once again be a very good team. They also have an advantage because of the conference they are in. The Big East only has three ranked teams to start the year, and UConn looks like the heavy favorite to take home the conference crown. Things seem to be in UConn's favor, so what can stop them from winning a third straight national title?

What will stop UConn basketball?

There are a couple concerns about this UConn basketball team heading into the season that could stop them from winning a third straight national title. The first thing is the play of their bigs. The Huskies last year had one of the best bigs in the country as Donovan Clingan was a star that could do it all. He is now in the NBA, and someone else will have to pick up the slack. Michigan transfer Tarris Reed, sophomore Youssouf Singare and senior Samson Johnson are the big fellas on the team this year to pay attention to.

One other thing that could hurt this UConn team is the fact that the Big East doesn't look particularly strong this year. That is an advantage in terms of racking up wins and earning a high seed in the NCAA Tournament, but the Huskies might not be very battle tested when they get into the big dance. You want to be going up against tournament teams all year long during the season if you're a team that is as good as UConn. You want to be prepared, and the Huskies might not have a lot of matchups like that this season.

All in all, this UConn basketball team once again looks like it will be one of the best in the nation, and they should be one of the final teams standing in April. We'll see if they can become just the second team ever to win three straight national titles.

College hoops preview

The college basketball season is underway as things got going on Monday night, but the UConn basketball team will actually have to wait until Wednesday for their season to begin. There were countless games on Monday as the action started at 11 AM, and there were games going into Tuesday morning as well. It was a fun first day of the season, and this should be a fun year. Let's take a look at who some of the best teams in the country are this season.

Starting in the ACC, there are just two ranked teams to start the season, which is a bit of a surprise. This conference is usually loaded with good talent, and there are bound to be some more teams that emerge as contenders. The two teams that are ranked to start the year are #7 Duke and #9 North Carolina, the two in-state rivals. The Blue Devils and Tar Heels both started their seasons with wins.

Moving over to the Big Ten, there are four ranked teams to start the year in the first season in which the conference has 18 teams. Those teams are #14 Purdue, #17 Indiana, #25 Rutgers and #22 UCLA. The Boilermakers are the favorite, but they struggled on opening night. This conference seems pretty open.

The Big East has three ranked teams to start the year, and one that everyone will be watching is #3 UConn. The Huskies have obviously won the last two national championships, and they are hungry for number three. #15 Creighton and #18 Marquette are also in the top-25, and they are hoping to dethrone the Huskies.

One conference that could end up being the best in college basketball is the Big 12. This conference was elite from top to bottom last year, and it's going to be impressive once again. The Big 12 has six ranked teams to start the year as #20 Cincinnati, #4 Houston, #5 Iowa State, #1 Kansas, #10 Arizona and #8 Baylor are all ranked. Five teams in the top ten. That is impressive.

The conference with the most ranked teams to start the year is the SEC as they have nine ranked teams. #23 Kentucky, #12 Tennessee, #2 Alabama, #16 Arkansas, #11 Auburn, #21 Florida, #24 Ole Miss, #19 Texas and #13 Texas A&M are all ranked to start the year. This conference is going to be incredibly fun to watch.

There is one ranked team that is not in any of those conferences. That team would be #6 Gonzaga.

College basketball is back! Buckle up and enjoy the season, folks.