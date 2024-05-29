UConn basketball forward Alex Karaban made waves by initially declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft and taking part in the combine. However, Karaban decided against going through the remainder of the draft process, which has Huskies fans excited.

In a post on social media network X, formerly Twitter, Karaban posted a short message informing of his decision to return for one more season with the Huskies.

“While I've enjoyed the draft process, Storrs is home. Let's run it back,” Karaban said.

The 6-foot-9 Karaban is one of the top prospects to pull their name from consideration in the NBA draft to exhaust their eligibility. Across two seasons with the Huskies, the forward averaged 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

Prospective draftees with remaining eligibility years have until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 29 to decide whether they would remain as a draft prospect or withdraw and use their remaining years in college.

Alex Karaban only starter from 2024 National title team to return to UConn

Alex Karaban's decision made him the lone starter from the 2024 National Championship team to make his return, as the other four starters — Donovan Clingan, Stephon Castle, Tristen Newton, and Cam Spencer — remained for consideration for the 2024 NBA Draft.

Both Newton and Spencer have exhausted their years of eligibility, with Clingan leaving after two years and Castle spending only one year at UConn.

All five players part of UConn basketball's back-to-back championship team were invited to the NBA Draft combine, but left the camp with mixed reviews. However, Stephon Castle is reportedly being heavily considered by the San Antonio Spurs, which is picking fourth and eighth in the upcoming draft.

While Karaban's return does not fully guarantee a direct ticket to a third-straight national championship, fans certainly made it known that they are seeing a possible title team come April.

“Karaback to back to back,” one fan said. “Three-peat incoming,” said another. A third supporter added, “buckle up!”

UConn basketball aims for NCAA three-peat amid roster rebuild

Coach Dan Hurley asked UConn fans to not compare the upcoming 2024-25 team to the previous two title teams, but instead stack them against other programs vying for the NCAA basketball title.

“Don't compare where we are right now or who we're going to be to be to last year's team,” Hurley previously said. “Let's just be comparing, I guess, who we are and where we are to other college programs. We don't have to be as good as we were last year to win championships next year, because no one could get close to how good we were.”

Supporting Coach Dan Hurley's roster this upcoming season include five-star recruit Liam McNeeley, Michigan transfer Tarris Reed Jr. and Saint Mary's transfer Aidan Mahaney. Alex Karaban heads the list of holdovers, which include Hassan Diarra, Samson Johnson, Solomon Ball, Jaylin Stewart, Jayden Ross and Youssouf Singare.